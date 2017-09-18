Federal, provincial governments should work together for air quality framework: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD Sept 18 (APP): Minister of State

for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb said on Monday that the federal and provincial

governments should work together for evolving the Air Quality

Framework as well as to ensure pollution-free environment which

was the top most priority of the democratic government.

She said that that the environment

protection agencies under the ministry of Climate Change, NGOs

and civil society could also play a pro-active role in achieving

this objective.

The minister made these observations while

speaking at a round table consultation meeting on the role of the

parliament in meeting the clean air challenges.

She said that the issue needed support of a

better legislative mechanism evolved through consultations with

all the stakeholders and necessary guidance could also be sought

from the legislative models orchestrated by the other regional

countries on the environmental issues. The minister of state

said that the parliament could render a significant role

in realizing sustainable development goals.

Marriyum said that though after the

18th amendment the subjects of Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGS) and clean air had become the responsibility of the

provinces but the federal and provincial governments would have

to make collaborative efforts in meeting the challenges related

to environment.

Dilating on the SDGS the minister said that the

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in recognition of the

importance of its objectives had established a secretariat in

the Pakistani parliament in 2013, which has due representation of

all the political parties.

Marriyum claimed that Pakistan’s

parliament was the only one legislature in the world which had a

full-fledged Task Force on the SDGS. The Secretariat, she said ,

had been collecting comprehensive data on all the 17 subjects of

the SDGS and cooperating with the provincial task forces, which

also have been striving hard for the achievement of the those

goals.

The minister revealed that from among the provincial task

forces, best results had been exhibited by Balochistan Task Force

working under the stewardship of Raheela Durrani. She said that

the SDGS secretariat was also assisting the parliament in the

legislative process and making budgetary allocations.

The minister while underscoring the need for

availability of relevant indigenous data on the development

goals, which was essential in attaining SDGS, spotlighted the

importance of capacity building and use of modern technologies in

meeting the development targets.

She also emphasized the

imperative of capacity building of the local institutions

observing that local expertise was vital for the process of

evolution.

Marriyum said that since many goals of the SDGS

were correlated the government had integrated various ministries

in the process of achieving sustainable development goals adding

that Vision-2025 also had an important role to play in this

regard.