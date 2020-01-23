Firdous announces federal government’s financial assistance package for rain, snowfall affected people in Balochistan

QUETTA, Jan 23 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday announced that the federal government would provide financial assistance of Rs 500,000 to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured in the recent incidents of rain and heavy snowfall in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, she said Rs 50,000 would be given to every person whose house had been destroyed in the recent rains and snowfall in the province.

The SAMP said 20 people were killed and 23 injured while 173 houses were destroyed in the rain and snow related incidents in Balochistan.

She said the federal government would continue to support the provincial government in provision of assistance to the people affected by rains and snowfall.

She said that the objective of her visit to Balochistan was to announce relief package for the victims of recent heavy rains and snowfall.

She said that Red Crescent Society was working to provide food and clothes but there was need to further strengthen its role further.

Besides National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was also working with provincial government to provide relief goods to the affected people.

The federal and provincial governments had joined hands for resolution of the problems of the people of Balochistan under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, she remarked.

Dr Firdous said that it was mission of the PTI government to end decades-long sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan by ensuring provision of the rights of the people but it would take some time.

The SAPM said that Quetta Press Club had played an important role in promoting national narrative, national interests and peace in the province and the sacrifices given by media professionals for this purpose were worth appreciation.

She said that Pakistan armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies rendered unprecedented sacrifices in making Balochistan peaceful province.

She said hat Prime Minister Imran Khan considered development of Balochistan imperative for progress of Pakistan and time would come soon when Balochistan would be a developed province at par with the developed parts of the country.

She said that the federal government would provide all possible help and assistance to the provincial government for promotion of economic activities, investment, exploration of natural resources including mines and minerals and development of infrastructure and health and education facilities.

She said several projects were being implemented in Balochistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which would provide employment opportunities to the youth besides enhancing their capacity.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at World Economic Forum, the Special Assistance said the prime minister effectively and forcefully presented the narrative of Pakistan that the country would not become part of any conflict in the region; rather it would partner in peace.

The SAPM announced establishment of an information centre in Quetta Press Club which would help highlight the issues of the local people and the steps taken by the government for amelioration of their problems.

She asked the provincial government to build a journalists housing colony to provide accommodation to the needy media persons and its first block should be reserved for the families of the martyred journalists who scarified their lives in line of duty.