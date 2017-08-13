Federal ministers visits deceased boy’s residence

LALAMUSA, Aug 13 (APP): State Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Sunday visited the residence of deceased

12-year-old Hamid who died in an accident a few days ago.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolence with

the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed

soul.

Talking to the media, the state minister

said former PM Nawaz Sharif and other leadership of the

PML-N had also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the

death of Hamid and extended their sympathies with

the bereaved family.

He said Nawaz Sharif had already announced

to visit the residence of the deceased boy and he would

come Lalamusa soon to condole the death of Hamid.

State Minister Dr Darshan Lal, MNAs Ch Abid Raza, Malik

Abrar and MPAs Ch Ashraf Devna and Ch Shabbir Ahmad were

also present.