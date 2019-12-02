Federal Maritime Ministry wants to boost fisheries industry: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that the federal government was wanted to integrate the work of Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs with Fisheries Department of Sindh Government in for boosting the industry of fisheries and preserve the species of tuna fish as well as tuna fish like species.

Addressing the inauguration of 22nd session of the Scientific Committee of Indian Ocean Tuna Commission at a local hotel, the minister said they had no Fisheries Development Commissioner (FDC) for the last ten years, which showed non-serious attitude towards marine industry in the past.

Ali Zaidi also appreciated the efforts of FDC Dr Safia Mushtaq of Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

“Pakistan is a committed member of Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) regime on preservation and management of Tuna fish and tuna like species. Globally, the industry of fisheries has been beneficial for overall economy of the states. But our human resource incapacity in tandem with lack of understanding on maritime issues has left us behind in the marine industry”, said the minister.

Tuna Fisheries operating in Indian Ocean have sixteen species of Tuna fish including Tuna like species. Pakistan is a member of IOTC since 1995 and its first conference was held in Pakistan.

The four-day international conference was attended by a number of international delegates including Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, European union, Iran, Maldives, France, Tanzania etc. The Minister welcomed all the participants.