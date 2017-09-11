Federal interior minister calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Sept 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior,

Ahsan Iqbal called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here

Monday evening and shared matters related to law and order in the

province.

They expressed their satisfaction that close cooperation

between federal and provincial governments in restoration of law and

order across the province, particularly its capital Karachi had

generated desired results.

Role played by Pakistan Rangers – Sindh towards the cause of

peace and action against terrorists was also highly appreciated by the

two.

This was all the more relevant as Karachi was the commercial hub of

the country and restoration of normalcy here was crucial for national

prosperity, Sindh Governor said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government was fully

conscious towards its responsibility and would continue to support

Sindh government in its efforts against criminals, terrorists and

other unscrupulous elements.

It was agreed that unity and mutual confidence coupled with close

cooperation was direly needed among federal and provincial governments

as well as stakeholders concerned in the face of emerging challenges

before the country.