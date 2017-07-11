Federal Govt taking steps for resolving problems of Customs Agents: Zubair

KARACHI, July 11 (APP): The federal government is taking steps
for resolving the problems of the Customs Agents, said the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair.
He was speaking at an Eid Milan of All Pakistan Customs Agents
Association.
The Governor also spoke of the role of the Customs Agents towards
the imports and exports of the country, says a statement here on
Tuesday.
He said that owing to steps taken by the government of
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the commercial activities are on
the increase and economy is being strengthened.
This, he added, is contributing towards creation of job as well
as poverty alleviation.
Zubair said that the government is also taking steps for
reforming the system.
Industrialist S.M. Munir, chairman of the All Pakistan Customs
Agents Association, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, and Vice-Chairman Arshad
Jamal, also spoke on the occasion.
Amjad Chaudhry and Arshad Jamal, demanded that problems of
Customs Agents be resolved on priority.
