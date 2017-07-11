Federal Govt taking steps for resolving problems of Customs Agents: Zubair

KARACHI, July 11 (APP): The federal government is taking steps

for resolving the problems of the Customs Agents, said the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair.

He was speaking at an Eid Milan of All Pakistan Customs Agents

Association.

The Governor also spoke of the role of the Customs Agents towards

the imports and exports of the country, says a statement here on

Tuesday.

He said that owing to steps taken by the government of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the commercial activities are on

the increase and economy is being strengthened.

This, he added, is contributing towards creation of job as well

as poverty alleviation.

Zubair said that the government is also taking steps for

reforming the system.

Industrialist S.M. Munir, chairman of the All Pakistan Customs

Agents Association, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, and Vice-Chairman Arshad

Jamal, also spoke on the occasion.

Amjad Chaudhry and Arshad Jamal, demanded that problems of

Customs Agents be resolved on priority.