Federal govt takes necessary measures on borders against Corona virus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid said on Wednesday that Federal government has taken all the necessary measures on the borders to protect the nation from the contagious disease.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that all the travelers returning from Iran and Afghanistan would screen out first, suspected persons were being tested and people without any infection remained in contact with the health ministry for two weeks.

She further mentioned all the major hospitals near airports had been on high alert to receive the suspects, isolation wards were established in the hospitals and protected gears for the visitors were also provided by the health ministry.

In all test laboratories of the country’s government hospitals the diagnostic kit for corona virus was installed to examine the patients, she added.

Moreover awareness campaigns organized by the government to keep people up dated and aware about the epidemic virus was on full swing, she remarked.