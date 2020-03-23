Federal govt supporting Sindh to control COVID-19: Nadeem Chan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the federal government was providing full support to the Sindh government to control corona pandemic and both were on the same page to tackle the virus.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said everyone was playing his role to deal with corona pandemic and people should adopt preventive measures against the virus.

He urged the people to keep places neat and clean, adding well off people should come forward and generously give charity to the poor segment of the society.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said religious scholars were playing positive role at this crucial time and artists should also play their role in creating awareness about the coronavirus.

People living in far flung areas should also adopt precautionary measures against novel COVID-19, he added.

He said nobody was doing politics over coronavirus and political figures should come forward and play their role in this time of need.

Replying to a question, he said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was contacting all parliamentary leaders to formulate a parliamentary committee for the purpose.