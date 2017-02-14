Federal govt starts number of uplift projects in KP: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam on Tuesday said that the federal government has started a number of development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said besides others, these projects include Kurram Tangi, Dasu and Munda Dams.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has also approved

a project of 500-bed hospital for district Charsadda.