Federal govt spending Rs 75 bln on Karachi’s development: Governor

KARACHI, Aug 15 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said that a

Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established in Governor’s House pertaining to the Karachi Development Package (KDP) as the federal government in all spending Rs75 billion on the uplift of the city.

“The federal government is fully paying attention to the development of

the metropolis, the Governor said here Tuesday while addressing a press conference on Prime Minister’s announcment of Karachi Package .

The Governor said that the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had

announced Rs 25 billion development package for Karachi. He said that the federal government was already working on Green Line, Lyari Expressway, K-IV and other projects in the city.

He said that the purpose of the Project Management Unit was to ensure

implementation of these projects in proper manner.

Governor Zubair said that various projects would be kicked off including

potable water to meet city needs.

He said that allocation of funds for Fire Brigade had also been made in

Karachi Package.

“Infrastructure of industrial zones is being improved”, he said. Zubair

also stressed the need to set up a state-of-the-art hospital in the city.

The federal government would established a medical college and hospital

on the premises of the University of Karachi, he pointed out.

There was the need to improve infrastructure of the mega city to

attract in vestments and exports and representative party of the city had also been consulted to this effect, he said.

Adding that they were also in touch with the provincial government.

Zubair said that Karachi was a big city and there were many problems and issues.

He said that there was a big toll of the talented youth in the city and

the government was taking measures in this regard.

After the restoration of law and order then no one could call a strike.

Karachi was being paid full attention and local bodies were also being consulted.

He said that some projects had been included in the Karachi Package

after being pointed out those by the local bodies.

He said, besides Karachi, the Prime Minister had also announced

development packages for Hyderabad, Jacobabad and Thatta.

In Hyderabad, the work would be carried out on a university, airport and

project pertaining to technology and for the reason location had been identified.

Zubair said that the Prime Minister had also announced to run Metro Bus

in Hyderabad city in the next phase. Adding that local government of Hyderabad was being provided with a grant of Rs50 crores for the development package and other development funds would also be released.