Federal Govt provided Rs 25 bln for Lowari Tunnel during 3 years: PM

SPINWAM, North Waziristan Agency, March 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the federal government had provided Rs 25 billion during last three years for construction of Lowari Tunnel, a project pending for the last 40 years.

The Prime Minister addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Tangi Kurram Dam here, said that the Lowari Tunnel project would be completed in next four months and opened to all kind of traffic. It would give free access to the people of Chitral who remained disconnected from rest of the country in extreme weather conditions.

The prime minister said that 106 MW Golan-Gol Hydro Power Project in Chitral district was also under construction that would fulfill energy demand of the district, besides adding considerable energy to the national grid.

The completion of hydro power project in Chitral in KP would facilitate in establishment of industrial units that would end poverty in those areas and provide opportunities to the local people.