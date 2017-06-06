Federal Govt paying special attention to higher education in FATA: Governor

PESHAWAR, June 6 (APP): The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is giving special attention to promoting higher education in FATA and the lack of funds will not become a hindrance in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of FATA

University, here at Governor house. Besides others ACS FATA Fida Wazir, MNA Qaiser Jamal and VC FATA University Dr Muhammad Tahir were present at the meeting.

The Governor directed the concerned officials to take measures to

ensure that the University besides receiving ample funds may overcome

the other problems for facilitation of students and management.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of FATA University gave the

Governor detailed briefing on the current state of the University

while highlighting the problems that the institute is facing.