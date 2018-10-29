Federal govt only announces support price of wheat: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Monday said that federal government only announces the support price of wheat, in consultation with provinces.

Replaying to a question in the National Assembly during a question hour, the minister said that sugarcane

prices are announced by Provincial governments under Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950. He said the price of rice is not announced by the federal and provincial governments adding that federal and provincial governments announce only the prices of wheat and sugarcane crops. The price of rice crop is determined by the market mechanism, he said.

The Minister said that consultations with the provinces for announcement of support price of wheat are in process, three provinces including KPK, Punjab and Balochistan have given response while federal government is waiting response of Sindh province in this regard.