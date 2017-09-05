Federal Govt decides to improve Indus Highway under CPEC: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Federal Government has decided to
widen and improve Indus Highway under China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of twenty billion rupees.
In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to
the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the two hundred and
thirty five kilometers long Indus Highway would be converted into
a four lane highway in three years.
He said on completion it would boost trade and business
activities in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
