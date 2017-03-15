Federal govt already upgraded the pay scale of UDC from BPS 9 to BPS 11: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Wednesday said that Federal government has already upgraded the pay scale of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) from BPS 9 to BPS 11.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the minister said that basic salaries of all ministries are same but their allowances are different from each others.

He said that pay scales of the government employees increases when government presented the budget adding that provinces are autonomous for upgrading their pay scales and salaries.

Earlier MNAs including Naeema Kishwer Khan, Asiya Naz Tanoli, ZahraWadood Fatmi and Tahira Aurengzaib drawthe attention of Minister In charge Cabinet to a matter of public importance regarding non-up gradation of the basic pay scales of senior and junior clerk by the federal government.