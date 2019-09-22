Federal government in coordination with provinces to curb dengue outbreak

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that federal government was in coordination with provinces to curb dengue outbreak and concerted efforts were being made to check it.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dr. Zafar Mirza said Dengue Control Operational Center has been set- up in Islamabad which would daily review the dengue related situation across the country review steps to control it.