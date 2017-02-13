Federal government focusing on uplift of Sindh: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said the federal government was focusing on development of the people of Sindh and major development projects were in progress.

Talking to Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Member National Assembly (NA-238) from PML-N Thatta, Sindh, the Prime Minister said Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and other priority projects in energy sector were his government’s gift for the people of Sindh.

The Prime Minister said the government was particularly focusing on transport projects for the people of Karachi including Green Line Mass Transit project, Karachi Circular Railway and Lyari Expressway as Karachi was the country’s economic hub.

He advised the delegation to work diligently for social uplift of the people of Sindh as people living in rural areas need special attention.

The delegation included Sindh MPA Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, ex-MNA Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sheerazi and District Chairman Thatta Haji Hanif.