Federal government cognizant of Karachi’s civic problems: PM

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi’s civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources.

In a meeting with the members of Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the prime minister said the local bodies system would help Karachi overcome its problems.

Calling Karachi as the country’s economic hub, the prime minister regretted that previous governments ignored the problems of the metropolitan and the locals.

He mentioned that his government inherited the heaviest burden of fiscal debt, for which he said, steps were being taken to improve the financial situation.

He said corruption was the major reason behind poor situation of administration in Karachi

The prime minister directed the federal ministers to enhance liaison with Karachi’s members of provincial assembly.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Member of National Assembly Asad Umar.