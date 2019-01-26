Federal finance minister to visit SCCI on Monday

SIALKOT, Jan 26 (APP)::Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (January 28).

This was stated by SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar here on Saturday. He told, the Federal Finance Minister will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with local exporters in a meeting to be held at SCCI here on Monday.