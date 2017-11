Federal Cup kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Usman Ejaz, Gibran ul Haq, Talha Bin asif, Shakirullah, Ahmed Kamil, Nasim Amir and Aftab Anwar qualified for the main draw of men’s singles on the opening day of 31st Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2017 here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

A total number of 32 matches were decided in the qualifying draw of Men’s Singles.

Qualifying First round: Malik Abdur Rehman beat Waqasar Mehmood 8-0, Zakirullah beat Abdullah Aftab 8-2, Rizwan Ahmed beat Saad Abjad 8-3, Salman Ayaz beat Hamza bin Asif 8-5, Shafqat Rasool beat Tanveer 8-2, Shakirullah beat Qambar Husnain 8-2, Amir Nasim beat Muhammad Abdullah 8-5, Abdul Qadir beat Hafiz Talib Hussain 8-1.

Qualifying Second Round: Hamza bin Rehan beat Hassan Ashfaq 8-2, Muhammad Shoaib beat Saad 8-2, Malik Abdur Rehman w/o Rizwanullah, Muhammad Usman Ejaz beat Abdul Qadir 8-2, Subhan bin Salik beat Zakirullah 8-2, Aftab Anwar beat Ahmed Murad 8-3, Salman Ayaz beat Samiullah Jan 8-0, Talha bin Asif beat Shafqat Rasool 8-1, Shakirullah beat Bhatti Moeez 8-3, Musa Chudhary beat Zubair 8-3, Bilal Kabir beat Pooyam Shtari 8-2, Ahmed Kamil beat Safdar Fahad 8-0, Amir Nasim beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid 8-2, Tahirullah beat M.Wamiq 8-3.

Final Round: Muhammad Shoaib beat Hamza bin Rehan 8-3, Muhammad Usman Ejaz beat Abdur Rehman Malik 8-6, Gibran ul Haq beat Subhan bin Salik 8-0, Aftab Anwar beat Rizwan ahmad 8-3, Shakirullah beat Musa Chudhary 8-4, Ahmed Kamil beat Bilal Kabir 8-5, Amir Nasim Beat Tahirullah 8-3.

The top 8 seeds in the main draw are Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza, Usman Rafiq and Abdal Hyder.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas Patron PTF and Senior vice President ATF and Tariq Murtaza President Islamabad Tennis Association, inaugurated the Championships.