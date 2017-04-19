Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on April 20

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet here on April 20 to review the Rabi crops production and fix the targets for the Kharif crops 2017-18.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan would chair the high-powered meeting, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP on Wednesday he said that the meeting would be attended by provincial food ministers, secretaries of agricultures departments and other senior officials.

Besides, officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Indus River System Authority, Meteorological Office would also attend the meeting.

The FCA would review the overall Rabi crop output including wheat, pulses, potato, onion and oilseeds, he added.

The committee, he said would set the targets for the Kharif crops including rice, cotton, maize and sugarcane for the crop year 2017-18.

Besides, the FCA would also look into the availability of other agricultural inputs like provision of water, fertilizers, certified seeds and other pesticides for crop production during the season, he added.