ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet by end of current month (March) in order to set the targets of Kharif crops and review the output of Rabi crops during the season.

Among other crops of the seasons, the FCA is also likely to fix the cotton sowing targets for the current sowing season, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the government was intended to set the cotton production targets at 15 million bales during the season to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting.