ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Capital Administration and Development
Division (CADD) has initiated the process of establishment of
university for women in the federal capital in collaboration with
the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
Minister of State for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held a
meeting in this regard on Wednesday with Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar
Ahmad and discussed the administrative and legal issues pertaining
to the establishment of University.
The minister also directed the authorities to make charter of
the university and a road map for the completion of project.
Initially, the university will start educational activities in
F-7/2 College, which will be shifted to a purpose built campus.
Dr Mukhtar told the minister that funds for the university are
available with HEC and will be transferred to the university after
the approval of its charter and appointment of Vice Chancellor.
The minister said that the ministry will complete all the
legal requirements for the formation of university for women as soon
as possible and cabinet.
He added the Ministry of Law and Parliament will be taken into
confidence in this regard.
Federal capital to have first women university
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Capital Administration and Development