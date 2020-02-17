Federal Capital to get new 52 MGD water treatment plant

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The federal capital will get a new water treatment plant having capacity of treating 52 million gallons per day to overcome the prevailing acute water shortage in the city.

The decision to initiate a new project of 52 MGD for the capital was made in a meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar.

The meeting was informed that land for the project was already available with Capital Development Authority (CDA) that would help in additional supply of water to the twin cities.

Asad Umar directed for early preparation of PC-1 of the project fulfilling the needs of feasibility study and a proficient consultant for the project.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz, senior officials of planning commission, CDA officials, MD WASA, Irrigation departments of Punjab and KPK, Cantonment Board Rawalpindi and WAPDA.

The existing facilities provided at the water treatment plant at Sangjani are 51 MGD however, the plant is being run under the capacity.

Rawalpindi is getting 15 MGD instead of 34.17 MGD while Islamabad about 10 MGD instead of 16.83 MGD at present.

In this reference the Minister instructed that desilting work of the canal from the Khanpur dam to Sangjani Water Treatment Plant needs to be expedited and that one execution authority should be responsible for the operation and management work of the canal.

The meeting also discussed in detail water supply issues to Islamabad from Khanpur Dam.

The Minister was briefed about the progress made on improving the supply of water from Khanpur Dam to the city. He directed to rectify all issues coming in the way of smooth supply of water.

The Planning Minister has already given instructions for initiation of work on Phase II of the supply of water from Khanpur Dam reservoir.

He said ensuring sufficient supply of water to the twin cities is a clear priority of the government.