Federal capital to be equipped with RFIB by May: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): All entry and exit points of the federal capital would be equipped with Radio Frequency Identification Barrier (RFIB) by May this year enabling smooth entry and exit of the commuters and ensuring enhanced security of the federal capital.

The decision to this effexct was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan here.

During the meeting it was also decided that additional lanes would be added, on need and land-availability basis, at all entry and exit points of the capital to ease traffic congestion at these terminals.

The minister directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Traffic Police to make intercity connection easier for the commuters.

He also directed that through the use of technology these points should be connected with the Safe City.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the present state of traffic management on the main highways especially the roads linking the twin cities including the Express Highway,Kashmir Road and the Murree road.

The minister observed that despite tall claims and rosy presentations, little improvement has been witnessed on ground in the traffic management system and citizens continue to face traffic jams during peak hours.

“This cannot go on,” observed the minister. He directed the IG Police to personally monitor traffic situation and to ensure smooth flow of traffic especially on the highways with higher traffic volume.

He directed that scientific methods should be adopted for traffic management with distinct traffic flow plan for the peak hours and lean timings.

Ch.Nisar Ali Khan further directed ITP, NHA, CDA and NADRA for expeditious completion and operation of free lanes on the highways linking the twin cities.

He directed the Chairman NADRA to work on dovetailing the RFIB system with facial recognition technology for enhanced security and facilitation purposes.

He said that RFIB tag system with distinct color would save the commuters from the hassles of frequent security checks at various police check points and would enable the ICT Police to ensure optimum utilization of its human resource.

He also gave two weeks time to NADRA and ICT administration for working out modalities of cost calculation and issuance provision of RFIB tags to the regular commuters.

The minister also directed NADRA to continue upgrading its systems and software so as to incorporate state of the art technologies in its database system.

He gave two weeks time to the Chairman NADRA to submit a detailed plan regarding upgradation of NADRA technologies and software.

He also directed that traffic on the roads of the capital should be organized and implementation of traffic rules should be ensured.

He directed the Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure wide circulation of public awareness campaign followed by strict implementation

of the vehicle registration rules after the expiry of relaxation period of 15 days.

Non-implementation of traffic rules, tainted windows, fake or fancy registration plates should be discouraged thorough legal action against the violators, he said.

The minister also directed ICT Police, Islamabad Traffic Police and NADRA for devising a mechanism for optimum utilization of ‘Safe City’ cameras for crime and traffic management.

The presence of over 1950 cameras covering major all highways and arteries of the federal capital should be utilized in an optimum manner for curbing crime rate and to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital, he added.

Policing and counter-terrorism, said the Minister, are laborious tasks that need continuous efforts and optimum utilization of all resources available.

He directed ICT Police and administration for greater attention towards improved emergency and response system in case any untoward incident.

The meeting was attended among others by Acting Secretary Interior Tariq Mehmood Khan, Advocate General, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman NADRA,IG Islamabad, and senior officers of ICT police, administration and Interior Ministry.

Representatives of NHA and CDA also attended the meeting.