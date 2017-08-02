Federal cabinet to take oath within two days: PM

MURREE, Aug 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Wednesday said the consultations over formation of federal

cabinet were in progress and the cabinet members would take

oath within two days.

Talking to media here, after holding consultations with

the PML-N top hierarchy, the Prime Minister said allocation

of portfolios to the federal cabinet members would be

done once the consultation process was over.

To a question he said, PML-N leadership also discussed

the party’s affairs and the upcoming by-election in NA-120.

He expressed the confidence that the people would get

the PML-N candidate elected with heavy mandate. The people

would massively support the PML-N on other political phases as

well.

Replying to another query, he said former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated the PML-N parliamentary

body for the continuity of democracy and the system with heavy

mandate.

Nawaz Sharif desired that the policies of PML-N

government should continue including those on China Pakistan

Economic Corridor, energy, motorway, dams, investment and other

development projects, he added.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif was of the view

that the work on these projects should be expedited, to show

the world that a prime minister could be changed but the

policies could not be altered.