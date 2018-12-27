ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Thursday offered Fateha for late Ali Raza Abidi, former MNA; and for the father of Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs.
This was stated in a Prime Minister Office statement issued here.
Federal cabinet offers Fateha for late Ali Raza Abidi, father of Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri
