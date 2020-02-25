Federal Cabinet directs single bill for journalists’ safety, protection: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the cabinet had directed enactment of a single comprehensive bill for safety, protection and security of journalists and media professionals.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the Ministry of Law would present the bill, drafted in consultation with all the stakeholders and after fulfilling all legal requirements, to the cabinet, which would be implemented after approval from the parliament.

She said the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday also received briefing on the Human Rights Division’s Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2020. It was also informed about another bill, which was prepared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Journalist’s Safety, Security, Protection and Welfare.

The cabinet decided to merge the two separate bills and directed the Law Ministry to prepare a comprehensive bill for its approval.