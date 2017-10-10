Federal cabinet reviews provincial quota regime

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday reviewed the existing provincial quota regime which was being followed during recruitment process for the posts of Central Superior Services (CSS) and other vacancies at the federal level.

A detailed presentation was made on the existing provincial quota regime and it was decided that the matter should be discussed in detail on the floor of the Parliament as well as at the forum of Council of Common Interest, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed Establishment division to undertake a comprehensive review of the quota regime focusing on the impact of the policy so far and also to propose suitable amendments to make the policy more effective and result-oriented.

The cabinet approved a proposal for change in nomenclature of Ministry of Ports and Shipping to Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

It also granted approval to a number of agenda items placed before it during the meeting.

The cabinet approved signing of Negotiated Draft Visa Abolition Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Italy for the holders of diplomatic passport.

It also granted approval to amend the existing conventions existing between Pakistan and various countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, France, Tunisia, Morocco, Portugal for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on Income for updation of article of exchange of information.

The cabinet approved signing of MoU on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of Agriculture Research between Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and Agriculture Academy of Bulgaria.

Appointment of the member (Administration) Capital Development Authority (CDA) was also approved.

The proposed Welfare of Senior Citizen Bill 2017 was also deliberated during the meeting which was aimed at facilitating senior citizens and catering to their needs.