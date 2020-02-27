Nation to remember forces’ resilience against aggression: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday commended the valiant response of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on February 27, 2019 and said the nation would remember resilience of its armed forces against Indian aggression.

“February 27 is a day of honour and valour for our nation. The nation is celebrating this day as its success and India would remember this surprise for long,” she said while talking to a private news channel.

“The way Pakistan Air Force hit the Indian fighter jets was a glaring example of bravery and competence. Our force once again showed its capability and capacity and commitment to defend the nation and the country,” the Special Assistant commented.

She said even at that hour of challenge and tension, Pakistan fully abided by the international laws and norms by returning the arrested Indian pilot. “By returning their pilot we upheld our traditions of peace and sympathy. Once again, we gave way to peace and proved our commitment to international laws and norms.”

Firdous Ashiq further stated that the recent statement of United States President Donald Trump in India that Pakistan valiantly fought out terrorism was a clear reply to the Indian propaganda against Pakistan in terrorism perspective.

“Trump’s statement amply shows that the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and regional prosperity stands victorious. The same time it is defeat of Indian rhetoric against Pakistan,” she added.

The Special Assistant said India was plagued by an extremist, racist and prejudiced thinking, and it was a clear scar on the face of so-called democratic and secular India. “Now Pakistan needs to say nothing on Indian racism and prejudice as the world has itself come to know in the wake of ongoing protest across India after it passed anti-Muslim and anti-minorities laws.”

She said uprising in numerous Indian cities, including the capital New Delhi, would reach its ultimate ending as India was itself burning in the flames of hatred, hypocrisy and extremist thinking. “Its own acts have exposed the real face of India before the world community.”