Youth empowerment – A way forward to an invincible nation

MULTAN, May 18 (APP):: In any nation’s progress, unity, integrity and sovereignty, youth always play a pivotal role and their proper upbringing and empowerment are keys to very existence of any nation.

Educated and well empowered youth, both boys and girls provide for a strong foundation and a bright future of countries and their respectable stature amongst comity of nations.

Therefore, recognizing their role, the government has turned its attention toward building policies and platforms that uplift, train and empower youth to become leaders, innovators and contributors to national development.

During his recent visit to South Punjab, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan laid out a wide-ranging and practical vision for youth empowerment. “We are committed to youth empowerment and no effort will be spared to support them through education, technology, innovation and sports”.

At the center of these efforts is a new National Youth Policy, being shaped with input from young people across all provinces, Mashhood said. “Consultative sessions have been launched to listen their voices are heard and the result will be a policy truly reflecting their dreams.”

He also mentioned to Digital Youth Hub – a smart, AI-powered app offering access to more than 200,000 job opportunities, career counseling, training programs and international scholarships. “The youth have been encouraged to register and efficiently utilize this gateway.”

He said a technical training program in partnership with Huawei will also equip 300,000 youth with digital and technical skills and prepare them for jobs within Pakistan and abroad.

“South Punjab is receiving more than 43% of benefits under youth empowerment initiatives like ‘Honhar Program’ that is above the region’s population ratio,” Mashhood informed. “Youth from this region will also be part of progress in livestock as $200 million investment from Malaysia will open up new vistas for economic progress, especially in Dera Ghazi Khan.”

He mentioned to National Innovation Award designed to provide financial and mentoring support for youth, provide platform to promote local startups and entrepreneurial spirit and restart distribution of laptops to students enabling them to bridge digital divide.

“Receiving a laptop under the government scheme proved highly beneficial for my academic journey,” said MPhil scholar (Mass Communication) Syeda Muqaddas Fatima. “The device greatly helped me in my thesis research. If I had to purchase it myself, it would have been difficult for me. I thank the government for this initiative.”

Meanwhile, the government has also announced formation of a National Volunteer Corps with 200,000 youth to be trained in disaster response and civic responsibility. This initiative is intended to promote community service, discipline and patriotism.

“The government’s initiatives to promote IT education and laptop scheme are highly regarded,” commented Sadia Jamal, a young teacher teaching Artificial Intelligence (AI) at a school in Shah Jamal town of Muzaffargarh district.

“Teaching AI in present era is extremely important and students are showing great interest in this discipline,” he said and mentioned to teaching AI at her school from Class 6th to matriculation.

Similarly, Arham Jamal, a Vehari based freelancer also appreciated government’s initiatives and said, “he offers services at global level. There is huge potential in IT and government should promote modern education at grassroots to prepare youth for jobs abroad and bring in much needed foreign exchange.”

It is worth mentioning that for the first time, students of “Madaris” are also engaged in technical education programs making them part of national social and economic mainstream. Talent hunt for 2028 Olympics is also underway to identify youth for athletics, boxing and other disciplines.

Pakistan’s commitment to higher education is also visible as 32 new vice chancellors have been appointed at universities to improve academic governance. These steps are also part of a broader strategy to promote learning and leadership among youth.

Information Secretary Pakistan Muslim League N (Khanewal) Ghulam Shabbir Saqi has also appreciated steps taken for the welfare of youth. “The PML N government always took practical steps for youth and its recent measures would help our students to acquire digital skills on way to preparing a well-equipped squad.”

Chairman Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO), Naeem Iqbal Naeem also hailed measures being taken for youth and enabling them to earn a respectable living. “Digital Pakistan would achieve matchless progress. Today, thousands of our girl students and housewives are earning sufficient money through digital services.”

He said the IT sector had immense potential and by promoting digital education at the grassroots would enable youth for capturing international markets. “Pakistani youth are highly talented and they should be urgently provided opportunities to excel in local and international markets.”

Zahida Hameed, Chairperson Society for Special Persons – an NGO having over 20,000 differently abled members- has also underlined that the government should also focus on Special Persons in its programs as they can equally deliver if provided proper opportunities.

Just to say, the government’s renewed focus on youth is not simply a policy decision but a promise for a new generation. By combining education, innovation and employment, the government is preparing its youth to lead the nation to a better and brighter future.