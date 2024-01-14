Winter Tourism – a precious earning source for GB people

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, Jan 14 (APP):A land of mesmerizing valleys, towering mountains, chilly deserts, singing brooks and enchanting lakes – Gilgit Baltistan offers unlimited bounties of nature to visitors pouring in from across the country and abroad.

Boasting of world’s great mountain ranges -the Karakoram, Hindukash,and Himalayan, this region is also home to pride of Pakistan – the K-2 and Nanga Parbat, the second-largest glacier Siachen and the breathtaking Deosai plain situated at 14,000 feet above sea level.

The marvel of Karakoram Highway carved through mountains, dozens of lakes scattered all cross Gilgit-Baltistan and tall pines speak volumes of its natural beauty and serene environment always praised by nature lovers.

But, despite all the natural beauty and loveable scene of the region, the potential for winter tourism is yet to be fully tapped and numerous destinations are yet to be either fully explored or developed to attract more tourists.

Winter in Gilgit-Baltistan offers yet another opportunity to experience nature’s raw beauty through festivals, skiing, snowboarding, trekking and much more and being in some money for the local people.

Living in a distant and tough region, most of the region’s population usually bank upon earning from tourism, handicrafts and dry fruits among whom tourism offering them sufficient dividend to keep the mare go.

Sports and Tourism secretary GB Asif Ullah Khan said nearly two million local and international backpackers attended various winter and summer festivities in the area last year while more than 155 high-altitude climbers summited the world’s second tallest mountain, K2.

“These activities provide for an ample opportunity of earning for the GB government and the local people and we want to see more tourists coming to GB in winter as well,” he said.

“Therefore, we are promoting winter activities and endeavor to keep this area open for tourists throughout the year to experience unique traditions and culture of the local people,” Asif Ullah said.

Although winter tourism is challenging and adventurous yet thy e nature loving souls do not miss to embrace the opportunity to see snow covered peaks and freezing lakes with mercury going down to around minus ten.

So, the experts and local people desire from the government to play its due role for by promoting winter sports like skiing, ice hockey and mountaineering in difficult terrains and support cultural activities and festivals.

“Despite being in its early stages, Gilgit-Baltistan has hosted several winter festivals like Shyok Winter Festival and winter games at Khalti Lake, Naltar valley and other places,” remarked Alam Khan, a local tourist guide.

“But, there is dire need to properly advertising these events and improve infrastructure to boost winter tourism,” Alam added.

Ice hockey stands out as a popular winter sport in Gilgit-Baltistan, with championships held in various districts. It’s Naltar and Rattu areas are famous for skiing, with the National Ski Championship attracting international participants. With increased outreach and funding, new ski resorts can be established across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Akbar, a member and trekker of GB-based adventure tourism outfit has stated that while trekking is often associated to summers, winter trekking in GB has its charm and vast potential.

“Challenging treks like Gondogoro La Pass and Biafo Hisper Snow Lake Trek always await adventure seekers,” Ali said. “Winter mountaineering – although a bit riskier, is yet an exciting opportunity offered by the high-altitude mountains of GB. Scaling snow-capped mountains during winter can be a memorable expedition.”

He mentioned that Naltar has already produced international-level athletes in skiing, showcasing the region’s talent. “With grassroots-level investment in winter sports, Pakistan can aspire to win laurels at international events like Olympic.”

Planning a winter trip to Gilgit Baltistan involves considering available hotels, heated rooms, transport and restaurants. Accessible places in winter include Kachura Lakes, Naltar valley, Hunza valley, Khalti lake in district Ghizer Khaplu, with Khunjarab being perfect for snow lovers.

“Kachura Lakes in Baltistan region offer a picturesque winter experience as breathtaking Naltar and Hunza valleys are less to none in beauty and adventure,” said Imtiaz Ahmad, an expert for winter trekking. “The valleys across the region not only offer leisure time for tourists but also provide opportunity for local people to earn some money.”

“As the region lacks industries and other commercial activities like rest of the country, tourism emerges as one of the major source of earning for people,” he said and mentioned to businesses like hoteling, guiding, shopping, trekking, jeep travelling.

“As the regions vary from one another, the earning potentials in this region is associated to tourism, fruits, hoteling etc,” he added. “Therefore, the government should promote tourism, small industry to produce handcrafts and flourish fruit market to exports its products to world destinations.”

The Nature has gifted Pakistan with majestic mountain peaks like Nanga Parbat, Tirich Mir and K2 and picturesque valleys, meadows, lakes and plains therefore it is urgently required to tap this potential for the welfare of local people, earning revenue for national kitty and promoting Pakistan’s nature friendly image across the globe.