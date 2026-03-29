When rainbow meets sunshine: Galiyat becomes a living postcard

THANDYANI, Mar 29 (APP): A gentle spell of rain followed by rainbow and radiant sunshine has transformed the lush hills of Galiyat into a scene of rare beauty, drawing visitors from across the province to witness nature in its most enchanting form.

From Thandyani to Nathiagali, Bagnotar to Ayubia, the Galiyat valley is alive with movement and colour after last night rain.

The overnight showers have washed the landscape clean, leaving behind glistening leaves, emerald slopes, and air so fresh it seems almost untouched.

At dawn, a soft mist lingers over pine-covered hills, slowly lifting as golden sunlight filters through drifting clouds.

Streams, now fuller and clearer, wind through the valleys like ribbons of glass, reflecting the sky above. Every corner offers a picture-perfect moment.

“This weather has created something magical,” said Khayam, a local tour guide at Thandyani in Abbottabad. “It’s not something we see every day in Thandyani where balance of rain and sunshine makes everything feel alive.”

Families picnic under open skies, children laugh as they play along walking tracks, and couples stroll hand-in-hand through rain-washed meadows. Photographers pause at every turn, trying to capture fleeting rainbows stretching across green hillsides.

“I visited Thandyani before, but I have never seen it beautiful like this,” said Haseeb Khan, a visitor from Peshawar. “The rain makes everything come alive, and when the sun comes out, the whole valley seems to glow in colours.”

In Ayubia, the energy is equally vibrant where tourists from Punjab were also seen in substantial numbers where they are exploring forest trails, while families gather near the famous chairlift, eager for panoramic views of the revitalized landscape.

Among them was Zeeshan Khan, who arrived early Sunday with his family. For him, the trip was more than a getaway but was a chance to reconnect with nature.

As his family prepared to hike the scenic Miranjani–Nathia Gali trail, Zeeshan paused to take in the moment as sunlight breaking through clouds, cool winds brushing past, and the distant echo of laughter.

“Ayubia feels magical after the last night heavy rain,” he said, watching his son play nearby. “It’s not just about travel but it’s about making memories.”

Across the region, similar scenes unfold in Galiyat. Friends trek through forest paths, families share simple meals, and the aroma of chapli kebabs and freshly grilled barbecue fills the crisp mountain air.

For local businesses, the surge in visitors has brought renewed hope. Hotels are nearing full occupancy, roadside tea stalls are bustling, and handicraft vendors are welcoming a steady stream of customers.

“This is the season we wait for,” said Sajid Abbasi, a shopkeeper in Nathia Gali. “When tourists are happy, everyone benefits.”

Officials saw the growing influx as a promising sign for the region’s tourism future. Efforts are underway to restore hiking trails, develop natural sites, and expand eco-tourism infrastructure to attract both local and international visitors.

Yet, even as plans for development take shape, the true charm of Galiyat lies in its simplicity.

Back in Thandyani, as evening settles over the lush green hills, the golden light fades into soft twilight. The sounds of the day is laughter, footsteps, distant chatter blend into a quiet serenity.

For visitors like Haseeb and Zeeshan, it is these simple, fleeting moments that linger the longest in memories.

Still, authorities advised tourists to remain caution. While the rains enhance the valley’s beauty, they also make mountain roads slippery and increase the risk of landslides.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed and follow safety guidelines. Despite this, the mood remains overwhelmingly joyful.

The delicate interplay of rain and sunshine has not only refreshed the land but lifted spirits, turning an ordinary weekend into something unforgettable.

As one visitor quietly remarked, watching sunlight break through the clouds over Thandyani’s hills, “It feels like the valley is smiling.”