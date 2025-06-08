Tribal elders play vital role in fight against terrorism

- Advertisement -

By Fakhar-e-Alam

PESHAWAR, Jun 8 (APP): terrorismIn a significant development in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism, tribal elders across the northwestern regions have taken a proactive role in supporting the government endeavors in fight against terrorism and implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

Marking a renewed community led push for durable peace and stability in formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), these tribal elders are diligently pursuing the communities as arbitrators and custodians of traditional codes.

Their participation in counterterrorism efforts has enhanced the legitimacy of state policies through local intelligence gathering, de-radicalization initiatives, resolution of local disputes and community policing for efficient implementation of the NAP.

National Action Plan (NAP) was launched by Nawaz Sharif-led government following the 2014 Army Public School Peshawar massacre, as part of a unified national strategy to combat terrorism and extremism.

A cornerstone of this counter terrorism strategy was the engagement of tribal elders, whose respected status in local Pashtun communities in erstwhile Fata was crucial in bridging the gap between state institutions and the grassroots population.

“Pro-government tribal elders have paid a heavy price in the war against terrorism. Their sacrifices paved the way for peace and stability in erstwhile FATA,” said Shahgee Gul Afridi, former Member of the National Assembly from Bara Tehsil of Khyber district.

After the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, he said militant spillover into Pakistan’s tribal belt surged. “Tribal elders were among the first to rise in support of the Pakistani state agencies, aiding in the identification of extremists and helping in formation of tribal lashkars (militia) to safeguard their communities against militants’ threats.”

It is noteworthy that from 2001 till June 2018, at least 149 pro-government tribal elders were assassinated and 69 others injured in targeted attacks. Among the victims were prominent figures including former Federal Minister Malik Faridullah Khan Wazir, Malik Mehboob Wazir, Malik Shah Farosh, Malik Salam Khan of the Mohmand Peace Committee, and many others.

These elders were targeted for raising lashkars and issuing public statements during peace jirgas, urging communities not to shelter militants and calling on youth to reject extremist ideologies.

“The tribal elders have always stood for Pakistan against both internal and external threats and sacrificed lives,” said Haji Shaukat Ullah Khan, former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Bajaur tribal district. “Pakistan is our motherland, and we are ready to render every sacrifice for its defense and protection against all threats.”

He said the tribal elders’ efforts in conflict mediation, reintegration, and peace-building have played a vital role in erstwhile Fata and in many areas, helped establish local peace committees to coordinate closely with district administration and the government agencies to monitor suspicious activity and resolve disputes between warring groups.

“What these elders need is recognition, respect, security and a seat at the decision-making table,” he added. “Many among them stress the need for increased socio-economic investment in tribal areas particularly in education, healthcare and infrastructure to root out terrorism and prevent radicalization.”

“High poverty and illiteracy rate in erstwhile FATA make tribal youth susceptible to hostile propaganda,” said Brig. (R) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order for FATA. “Now more than ever, tribal elders, academics, religious scholars, and the media have joined hands in countering this growing threat.”

Referring to a recent video by banned TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud, in which he had called for Indian support for so called “jihad,” Brig. Shah condemned the group for distorting Islam and threatening Pakistan’s national security.

“The Khawarij are mocking Islamic teachings and aligning with India under the false pretext of religious warfare,” he said. “These terrorists have used advanced Indian-made quadcopters in recent attacks against Pakistan, including those targeting women and children that is clear evidence of external sponsorship.”

He said the video evidence has exposed the nefarious propaganda of Indian sponsored Khawaraj aimed at blaming security forces for their own atrocities.

Professor Dr. Ghanfoor Ahmed, former Dean of Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, Peshawar also deplored the Khawarij’s terror actions and underscored the need of mobilization of tribal elders, religious scholars and media to counter malicious propaganda of inimical forces in the wake of Khawaraj negative campaign against Islam.

“Seeking help from non-believers and carrying out terrorism in the name of religion is not jihad. It’s a betrayal of faith and a conspiracy against Islam,” he said. Citing Surah Al-Ma’idah, he pointed out that alliances with non-Muslims against one’s own people contradict Quranic teachings.

“The Pakistani nation must recognize its enemies and support its security forces,” said Dr. Ghanfoor. “These extremists are using Islam for personal gains by distorting its true message. Their defeat is imperative for peace and preservation of Islamic values.”

Since, the experts believe in national unity against Khawarij-India nexus, they call upon federal and provincial governments for a continued engagement with tribal elders under the NAP framework particularly in policy consultations and protection of leaders, religious scholars and community activists.

Their continued support to the government and law enforcing agencies could prove pivotal in defeating terrorism, alienating youth from disgruntled elements and fostering long-term stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.