Smart Agriculture: A panacea to mitigating climatic impacts

KARACHI, Apr 6 (APP):: With Pakistan falling among the most vulnerable countries to climate change, this emerging phenomenon of recent decades has been felt in every field of life especially affecting water and food production across the world.

This men-made challenge is being paged at all forums to contain it in one way or the other as the situation has pressed the world to mull over various means and examine lots of methods particularly Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) to manage crops naturally and effectively.

Changing climate has emerged as a threat to the world economies and production in the form of extreme weather patterns and events, droughts, heat waves, floods, food insecurity and other challenges, Pakistan is also not an exception.

This phenomenon has raised the eye brows of scientists and experts globally with many research organizations working on weather patterns and subsequent effects on agriculture especially the food items.

“Climate-Smart Agriculture practices are vital and should be initiated in the country to improve crops yield,” remarked Chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Ali. “Presently, a few farmers are using CSA and we need to promote these practices and technology on broader scale to improve crops yield.”

Since, Pakistan enjoys all weathers, considerably more favorable for all kinds of crops, it needs more resources to fully implement CSA, Dr Muhammad Ali said.

“Pakistan needs a huge amount under Climate Fund for Agriculture to save water and ensure food security,” he said. “We have fertile lands and PARC is introducing different techniques to improve crop yields on these lands.”

He said use of modern technologies in agri-foods will help reduce import of crops like potatoes, as the aeroponic technique is being employed to produce potato seeds locally.

He advised the farmers to grow heat-tolerant crops and use high-efficient irrigation system in their fields for considerable growth in production through climate friendly practices.

According to Climate Knowledge Portal of the World Bank (WB), changes in monsoon patterns and high temperatures are likely to bring considerable challenges to agricultural sector in Pakistan.

The WB portal also considers the agriculture as the second largest sector of Pakistan providing employment to 25 million people and a main source of income for 34 percent men and 74 percent women.

Being an agrarian country, Pakistan mostly suffers from periods of severe droughts and devastating floods due to climate change. The floods of 2010 and 2022 damaged crops, houses and infrastructure displacing millions of people and causing great loss to country’s economy.

The portal highlights that floods of 2010 left around ‘90 million people food insecure’ and stressed to adopt CSA strategies to help mitigate and adapt to extreme events that is critical for food security in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the UN-Pakistan 2022 floods response plan also indicated that 33 million people were affected from rains and floods in Pakistan. Approximately two million acres crops and orchards were affected in Balochistan, 178,186 acres in Punjab and around 1.54 million acres in Sindh.

According to Ministry of National Food Security and Research data, Pakistan being an agricultural economy depends specifically on its agriculture sector as this sector contributes 22.9 percent in GDP and 37.4 percent in employment and export earnings.

Globally, Pakistan is considered among the main victims of increasing temperatures as the Global Climate Risk Index 2021 listed Pakistan on 8th position among the countries most vulnerable to impacts of climate change. The data in 2022 and 2023 could have been more shocking, had the watchdog been able to compile it.

The irony is that despite being a contributor of even less than one percent global emission of greenhouse gases, Pakistan is severely experiencing the impacts of climate change. People in Pakistan are speaking up about growing heat wave incidents and in particular regarding the close-weather related extreme events.

Those on foot seem desperate running pillar to post to reach and stand under a shed while moving to their destinations or avoid coming out of their homes. This situation can create more damaging effects on health of people and limit them if it is not brought under the control.

Simply talking of future effects of climate change and global warming and subsequent food insecurity, the widespread use of CSA in Pakistan can help reduce the severe effects of climate change and secure food systems of the country.

To achieve this goal, the country not only needs to mobilize more resources indigenously for water conservation and food security but also impress upon world community especially the greenhouse gases emitting nations to come forward to rescue the countries who were suffering from the follies they had never committed.

Only with the enhanced grants under the Climate Fund for Agriculture by developed countries, the small and large scale farmers in vulnerable countries could adopt new and modern practices and tools to grow increased crops and prove to be a key to reducing the severe impacts of climate change.

Native poets of KP: peeping through annals of history

By Fakhar-e-Alam

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province of Pakistan having a vibrant cultural history and its literary tradition is deeply rooted in the expressions of its native poets.

Preservation and promoting region’s culture, language and history, these native poets of Urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Chitrali, Hazarwal, Serakai, Kohistani, Gojri and others languages reflect diverse history, blending themes of love and traditions, valor, warmth, mysticism, social justice and mutual coexistence.

Standing tall among them is Khushal Khan Khattak (1613–1689), often regarded as Father of Pashto literature for his versatile poetry, covering themes of unity of Pashtun tribes, patriotism and education.

“He was not just a poet, but a great warrior and a statesman, who stood tall for freedom,” said Professor Dr Abbasin Yousafzai, an educationist from Islamia College Peshawar.

“His poetry delves into ethics of leadership, unity of Pakhtoon tribes and struggle against foreign invasion. His most famous work, Khushal Khan Khattak’s Diwan, remains a cornerstone of Pashto literature,” Dr Abbasin said. “Pashto literature and Khushal Baba can’t be separated.”

In the rich landscape of Pashto literature, Rahman Baba (1632-1706) is another icon recognized as ‘Prince of Pashto Poets’ with his unparalleled contributions to cultural and literary heritage. His spiritual poetry transcended his era, leaving a lasting impact on readers’ minds.

“Being a devout Sufi, his spiritual beliefs played a central role in shaping his poetic voice, marked by deep introspection, yearning for divine love and a profound sense of humanism,” remarked Dr Abbasin. “His poetry, written primarily in Pashto, reflects both the beauty of natural world and human soul.”

“Unlike contemporary poets, Rahman Baba did not seek fame or fortune. He lived a modest life, dedicated to his craft and spiritual pursuits. His poems reflect themes of deep connection with his homeland, faith, mysticism and quest for inner peace,” he said.

Dr. Yousafzai said Rahman Baba’s most famous theme is idea of self-purification and surrendering before Allah. “His verses encourage readers to look beyond worldly attachments and focus on spiritual growth. He often emphasized love for God, peace and unity among Pashtuns and across the Muslim world.”

Known for nonviolence movement in the region, great Pashto poet of Hashtnagar, Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890–1988) alias Bacha Khan has used his pen for freedom against colonial rule. “He was not a political leader but a poet as well whose poems were focused on peace, unity, freedom and rights of Pashtuns.

His famous work, “Khudai Khidmatgar” (Servants of God), encouraged the Pashtuns to embrace nonviolent resistance against colonial masters while maintaining their dignity as his poetry echoed a message of unity, selflessness and service to the Pashtuns community.

Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari (1907-1994)—another iconic Pashto poet has touched hearts of Pashto lovers as his works focused formation of Pashto epic literature.

“His epic narratives combine elements of folklore, romance and adventure. His poems, much like those of Khushal Khan Khattak, served both as entertainment and as a source for cultural preservation and moral instruction,” said Dr Shaheen.

Another philosopher, artist and poet was Ghani Khan (1914-1996). Being one of the most celebrated poets of KPk in 20th century, his works transcend the boundaries of traditional Pashto poetry, incorporating both philosophical and spiritual elements.

“Ghani Khan’s poetry often focuses on themes of humanism, love, beauty and search for meaning. His collections both in Pashto and English include; ‘the Pilgrim of Beauty’ and other poems,” reflecting his profound and unique worldview,” said Dr Salma Shaheen, former Director Pashto Academy.

Impressed by the poetry of Professor Dr Muhammad Azam Azam (1940-2012), Dr Salma said that Professor Azam had command of Pashto literary techniques and proverbs and was famous for ghazals, rich in symbols and rhythm. “He was a man of knowledge and like any creative person always remained restless.”

Professor Azam has authored 11 books including Afsana, Tahqeeq Auo Tanqeed, Pashto Adab Ke Kerdarnigaaree, Lashey, Rehman Baba Da Ulas Shair, Pukhtanee Romanoonah, Da Aqidat Guloona, and Andazoonah.

Dr Salma said, Radio Pakistan and PTV centers Peshawar aired more than 500 songs and ghazals of Professor Azam who is also considered a trendsetter in Pashto drama on both radio and television.

Great hindko poet Professor Khatir Ghaznavi (1925-2008) wrote his first novel as a school student and later earned fame after writing forty five books. All of his poetic books published in Hindko language are collectively known as “Koonjan.” He also translated Khushal Khattak’s poetry into Urdu and Hindko and his Khwab Dar Khwab is recognized as his prominent book.

Besides these few known writers, there is a long list including Chitrali famous poets Muhammad Siyar, Iqbaluddin Sahar, Qateel Shafi of Hazara, Serakai poet Saeed Ahmad Akhtar (1933-2013) and Abid Ali Abid of D I Khan.

Urdu poet Farigh Bukhari, Pashto Hindko poets Professor Dr Hamayun Huma, Ajmal Khattak, modern Pashto’s Rehmat Shah Sahil and Younas Khalil, Sher Zaman Taizai and Rajwali Shah Khattak’s poetry touched hearts of many.

Validly saying, the poetry of KPh reflects its people, their historical experiences, resilience, cultural depth and intellectual spirit. From Khushal Khan Khattak’s epic compositions to Ghani Khan’s philosophical musings, the native poets of KP have made indelible contributions to literary heritage of the region.

APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)