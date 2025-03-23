Seraiki Folklore – Telling tales of centuries

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Mar 23 (APP): Folklore is collective heritage of a community, composed of beliefs, stories, customs, music and oral traditions down through generations as it serves as cultural repository, wisdom, moral values and artistic expressions of a society.

It is not confined to myths and legends but includes proverbs, rituals, songs and even folk remedies that shape the identity of people and Seraiki folklore is less to none in popularity in South Punjab and beyond.

Folklore plays a vital role in preserving cultural identity and social values and strengthens communal bonds, educates younger generations and serves as a historical record of past events and traditions.

“In societies with strong oral traditions, folklore acts as an unwritten history, carrying forward the knowledge and experiences of ancestors,” remarked Dr Khalid Iqbal, ex-Station Director Radio Pakistan.

“Folklore also serves as an inspiration for modern literature, music and even governance by reflecting the ethos of a region, said Dr Khalid Iqbal, also a writer of famous book “Seraiki Language and Literature.”

Various forms of folklore found in Seraiki literature include Wai, Kafi, Dohay, folktales, proverbs, idioms, lok geet and folk remedies.

“Wai is a form of devotional and mystical poetry often associated with Sufi saints. It carries themes of divine love, human suffering and spiritual enlightenment,” Dr Khalid said. “Kafi is also a well-known poetic form in Seraiki and Sindhi literature that expresses deep philosophical thoughts and emotions. “Works of Khawaja Ghulam Farid are prime examples of Seraiki Kafi.”

Commenting on Dohay, he stated these are couplets rich in wisdom and everyday philosophy, offering moral lessons and reflections on life. Besides this, Folk tales in Seraiki literature revolve around legendary figures, heroic deeds and morality. “Stories like Sassi-Punnu, Heer-Ranjha, etc are widely narrated in South Punjab. These tales reflect themes of love, sacrifice and destiny.”

Similarly, he said, proverbs are an integral part of Seraiki folklore, encapsulating wisdom in short and impactful phrases. For example “Jihday hath aayan, unhay hathi bhal aay” (One who possesses something also bears its responsibility).

“These expressions often contain centuries-old experiences and moral lessons,” Dr Khalid said, as he also mentioned to traditional Seraiki songs, including Mahiya, Jhummar and Sufi-Kalam that are widely sung at cultural gatherings, weddings and sufi shrines.

Jhummar is a rhythmic folk dance often performed during celebrations while festivals like “Mela Urs Khawaja Fareed, Mela Channan Peer”, Urs Sakhi Sarwar and some others are also deeply rooted in folklores.

According to Dr Khalid Iqbal, the Seraiki folklore stands as a vibrant testament to region’s rich literary and cultural heritage. Women have played a significant yet often unrecognized role in shaping this poetic legacy. Due to societal constraints, many of them remained anonymous but their contributions continue to resonate through lullabies, folk songs and poetic expressions.

One such mesmerizing lullaby, “Lori” by Dai Phaphal Hafzani, has been cherished as a soothing melody for infants. Similarly, the heart-wrenching folk song “Sammi,” often attributed to a grieving mother, encapsulates the pain of separation (Judai). These compositions are more than mere songs as they embody emotions, struggles and resilience of Seraiki people.

Poetic tributes to trees of shesham and neem mention to respite from scorching heat and depict women weaving thread on charkha, symbolizing both the labor and artistry embedded in their daily lives. Children’s songs, in pursuit of birds and rhythmic “Jhoola Lori” cradle songs for infants, highlight delicate blend of innocence and cultural values.

Another noteworthy contribution is Dhola songs, dedicated to beloved figures, often evoking emotions of longing and admiration. Among them, the most renowned are “Qissa Gamon Suchhar, Qissa Sammi Rawal, Sakhi Badshah and Mai Budhri Tay Phhulay Da Qissa” etc. These stories transcend generational divides, offering entertainment for children and philosophical insights for youth.

Literary scholars and poets have meticulously preserved these artistic expressions, with notable figures like Dr. Mehar Abdul Haq, Ibn-e-Qaisar, Aslam Rasoolpuri, Sirajuddin Sanwal, Bushra Rehman and others contributing to this literary tapestry.

Preservation of Seraiki folklore has also been a subject of scholarly attention beyond the region. Sir Richard Temple compiled 59 folk stories in his book ‘The Legends of the Punjab’ while Mian Rasheed documented cultural narratives in Hakayat-e-Punjab.

Dr. Ahmed Nizami Bahawalpuri, in his seminal work Lughat-e-Seraiki, curated hundreds of popular proverbs, quotes and riddles (Paheeli), offering a linguistic and cultural encyclopedia of the region.

In 1992, Professor Shoukat Mughal further enriched the field with his book Seraiki Akhhan, cataloging over 5,000 proverbs, reflecting wit, wisdom and worldview of the Seraiki people. Another significant contribution came from Bano Baloch, who published ‘Bujh Meri Bhujart’ a collection of 131 riddles along with answers. Meanwhile, Shoukat Mughal’s Alf Bay Batwa captured 74 folk stories in both prose and poetic forms, ensuring their survival for future generations.

Known Media Practitioner Javed Iqbal Amber says that Seraiki Jhumar was getting popular at different functions of educational institute, marriage ceremonies and cultural festival. “Millions of video clips went viral on digital media as a rich form of folklore.”

“Documentation and scholarly engagement with Seraiki folklore underscore its significance in understanding cultural identity of the region and it’s preservation and academic recognition will continue to inspire our future generations,” Javed said.