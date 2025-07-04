Protecting KP’s cultural heritage: A race against time

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR:, Jul 4 (APP):The rich cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), especially in its historic capital Peshawar, is facing a growing existential threat due to various factors causing intolerance in society.

The factors like commercialization, poverty, terrorism and overpowering influence of social media have pushed traditional entertainment and cultural expressions to the brink of extinction.

Once a vibrant hub for music, theater and cinema, Peshawar has witnessed systematic erosion of its cultural with the closure of cinemas, hujra live music and entertainment leaving behind a vacuum and contributing to rising social intolerance and negative behavioral shifts.

Despite producing legendary film and television stars such as Yousaf Khan (Dilip Kumar), Raj Kapoor, Qavi Khan, Ismail Shahid, Najeebullah Anjum and Firdous Jamal, the city today bears little resemblance to the cultural beacons of the past.

Out of 15 once-thriving cinemas, seven cinemas including Shabistan, Palwasha, Capital, Falak Sair, Novelty, Metro, Sabrina and Ihsrat have been demolished and replaced by commercial plazas and hotels, depriving thousands fans of entertainment.

The surviving theaters such as Arshad, Aaeena, Naz, and Shama now suffer from low attendance due to poor infrastructure, lack of new film releases, and the KP government’s indifference to the entertainment industry.

“It was heartbreaking to see the Capital Cinema’s conversion into a shopping plaza, where I watched countless Pashto films,” said Mushtaq Khan, a Peshawar native taxi driver.

He accused KP Govt for its lackluster approach towards films industry especially dying cinemas in Peshawar and stressed for its immediate reconstruction.

Similarly, Muhammad Farooq, a film enthusiast from Katlang, Mardan, reminisced about his student days watching English and Pashto films in Peshawar’s once often packed Capital Cinema.

“Now, I have to travel to Rawalpindi or Lahore with friends just to enjoy a new movie after my favorite Capital cinema on Arbab Road Peshawar has been demolished,” he regretted.

Even the few active cinemas in Peshawar struggle to stay afloat before commercialization. Gohar Yousafzai, Manager of Sabrina Cinema, revealed that recent Eid screenings drew only a handful of viewers, despite affordable ticket prices.

“It’s becoming impossible to run a cinema. Rising utility bills, staff wages and property taxes are making it unsustainable,” he said.

Veteran Pashto film directors Shahid Khan and Jahangir Khan pointed to poor storytelling, outdated cinematography and misrepresentation of Pashtun culture as reasons behind the declining interest in local films.

“Quality films require a minimum investment of Rs 10 million, but producers are being pushed to work with just Rs 2 million,” they explained. “But, we believe that despite setbacks, Pashto films hold high commercial potential, with strong followings in KP, Karachi and Afghanistan.”

They recalled as how, not long ago, the release of a new film used to attract thousands fans clamoring and struggling for tickets outside the cinemas. “Those scene have vanished now, whatever the reasons. But, still we believe that if a quality production is made, viewers would again throng the cinemas.”

They however look the wages standards as one of the major issues confronting this industry. “Low wages and social discouragement are keeping young talent away from the industry. Therefore, the government must support filmmakers by removing excessive taxes and offering financial incentives.”

Some experts have also linked the erosion of cultural heritage with broader societal issues.

Dr. Khalid Mufti, former Principal Khyber Medical College and eminent psychiatrist, argued that decline in live entertainment and the shrinking community spaces like hujras have fueled social alienation and intolerance besides negative tendencies in society.

“Our heritage from music, theater and drama to historical gardens like Shalimar and Wazir Bagh is under threat, not just by neglect but by the unfiltered content dominating social media,” Dr. Mufti said.

Renowned Pashto singer Khayal Muhammad and Bakhtair Khattak stressed the need to revive regional music, theater and drama to engage youth and protect them from negative influences.

He called for construction of new cinemas, tax exemptions for film equipment and job security for artists.

Another important area of culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is its ancient civilization and efforts are underway to protect KP’s this tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

Dr. Abdul Samad Khan, Director of Archaeology and Museums KP, highlighted the province’s deep historical roots from Gandhara and Indo-Greek civilizations to the Mughals and British Raj.

Sites like 2,000-year-old Takht-i-Bahi monastery and the ruins of Pushkalavati in Charsadda stand as living testaments to this heritage.

Under the KP Antiquities Act, he said several endangered sites have been protected, digitized, and even 3D-mapped for conservation and virtual access.

Community-led initiatives in districts like Dir and Buner are training locals as heritage custodians, blending traditional knowledge with modern conservation methods.

Efforts to introduce cultural education in school curriculums and organize youth-led heritage walks are beginning to take root.

“What we are losing is not just brick and rabab but memory, identity, and wisdom,” said Dr. Samad, adding“Protecting heritage isn’t a government job alone; it’s every citizen’s responsibility.”

As KP stands at the crossroads of modernity and tradition, the preservation and promotion of its cultural heritage must be prioritized to revive performing art and archaeology and foster a more tolerant and peaceful society.