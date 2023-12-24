Promoting e-vehicles to reduce pollution, oil import bill

By M Ali Asghar

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): In view of the global energy problems and the fluctuating oil prices, often costing much to consumers, many countries are shifting their vehicles to electric power to reduce oil import expenditures.

Economic giants like United States and China are already leading in race to manufacturing or altering existing vehicles to electric power for saving foreign exchange and ensuring cleaner environment.

However, the developing countries that are already overburdened due to oil import bill are yet to embark on this journey commonly due to lack of technology and awareness among masses.

Pakistan also entered the race two years back by manufacturing and assembling electric bikes with number of companies still struggling for a potential market for e-bikes.

Despite being a potential sector of our economy, this sector could not click generally due to consumers’ aptitude and market acceptance to complete replacement of the conventional motor bikes. Therefore, efforts were required to boost this sector to cut down oil import bill and address issues like trade deficit and balance of payments.

“Jolta Electric had launched indigenously developed e-bike at very affordable price two years back but it could not penetrate the local market,” said Rehan Zaffar, Electrical Engineer at an e-bike company.

“This bike could not get desired acceptance commonly due to lack of awareness,” he said. “Same happened with a locally manufactured three-wheeler auto rickshaw due to price variation.”

Rehan Zaffar mentioned that promotion of e-vehicles was directly linked to manufacturing of batteries especially the lithium ion type.

“Lithium batteries assembling or manufacturing in our country is insufficient to cater the needs of switching over vehicles to electricity,” he commented.

“Therefore, we need to increase number of companies manufacturing lithium ion type batteries as battery is a major component of e-bike/EVs (electric vehicles).

The public response to e-vehicles previously gauged through pricing, aftermarket sales and maintenance is now changing due to another important component – the oil prices.

As most of cities in Punjab are badly hit by smog every year, shifting to e-vehicles would also help tackle this nuisance by reducing vehicular emission across the country despite that some people have concerns about safety, infrastructure, aftermarket support, price, durability and design of these vehicles.

However, the e-bike is gradually attracting people as they desire to cut down their expenditures on fuel. But, by the time majority among them cannot afford the e-bikes prices being offered by local assemblers, manufacturers, importers and dealers.

People with low budget prefer to modify their conventional motorbikes by installing some electric parts and batteries from venders available in local market.

Although Chinese e-bikes and parts presently dominate the auto market amidst a perception of their being inexpensive, even then a large number of motorbike users are unable to shift to e-bikes.

“An e-bike generally needs an overnight charging of 1.5 units at home that is sufficient for 80km ride,” informed Yasir Mushtaq, an e-bike importer and dealer. “Such a bike only costs consumers Rs 1,500 per month as compared to Rs 8,000-10,000 expenditure for petrol-driven 70cc bike.”

“Promotion of EVs would surely and substantially cut down country’s oil import bill and reduce pollution and environmental losses,” he said.

The Punjab government and Engineering Development Board (EDB) are diligently working on promotion of e-bikes and many local and foreign companies have expressed willingness to carry out local assembly of e-bikes.

“The government is all set to promote cost-effective e-bikes to control smog and cut down oil import bill,” remarked Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad.

“As first step, we shall provide e-bikes on lease to government employees while students of universities and colleges would also be supported financially to get e-bikes,” he said.

“Prime objective of this initiative is to protect environment of urban areas and minimize use of expensive oil fuels,” the minister said. “The e-bikes with zero-emission would emerge as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to motorbikes.”

Hasan Murad also emphasized on Electric Vehicles Policy to ensure healthy environment and cost effective travelling.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Bilal Afzal also at a recent meeting of the committee constituted for provision of e-bikes to students of colleges and universities, decided to extend them financial assistance to buy electric bikes on easy installments with the collaboration of Bank of Punjab (BoP).

“Let us formulate a rational model and submit a report to Punjab Cabinet for approval on this matter,” he remarked during a briefing by Provincial Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi on manufacturing, pricing, market analysis of electric bikes, conditions for applicants, details of computerized draw, online application process by PITB and the BoP’s “Post-Purchase Reimbursement Model” for supply of e-bikes. The scheme is expected to be launched soon.

“The e-bike would sway the local auto markets due to anticipated entry of a number of e-bike assemblers and manufacturers next year,” said Tayyab Elahi, Marketing Manager of a local e-bike company. “E-bikes are expected to revolutionize local market with vast majority of people – male and female showing interest in buying them.”

What needed is to aware and financially facilitate people in buying e-bikes besides ensuring that ample electricity is available for them to recharge batteries of their vehicles.