Pakistan’s students at “Tajikistan’s Avicenna University” Push for direct flights to Strengthen bilateral ties

Shams Abbasi

Dushambe, Jan 03 (APP):Amid soaring ambitions for medical education abroad, nearly 450 Pakistani students at Avicenna Tajik State Medical University (ATSMU) are voicing a clear demand: direct flights between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Speaking to the APP ,on the university campus in Dushanbe, the students argue that such connectivity would not only ease their travels but also unlock vast potential in trade, tourism, and medical tourism between the two neighboring nations.

Pakistan and Tajikistan, bound by geography and shared cultural heritage, are ripe for deeper collaboration, the students say.

“The government and private sectors of both countries should pay special attention to medical tourism and medical science,” they emphasized, highlighting how direct air links could transform regional dynamics.

Tajikistan has emerged as a surprising hotspot for Pakistani medical aspirants, drawn by affordable, high-caliber programs in a secure environment, Second-year student Saeed Ali from ATSMU praised the universities for delivering “international quality education.” “Tajikistan is a safe country where the people are very friendly,” he told APP.

“Our university is hosting 450 Pakistani students, and there are quality opportunities in medicine for Pakistanis and other nationalities. There’s no compromise on discipline and cleanliness—the Tajik nation is clean and disciplined.”

Echoing this, fifth-year student Mustansir Abbas from Attock, Pakistan, stressed the urgency of direct flights. “They are important right now to promote medical tourism between the two countries,” he said. “Medical education here is of top quality, and Avicenna is providing it to Pakistani and international students.”

The students envision themselves as future architects of Pakistan-Tajikistan relations. Muhammad Abubakar, a second-year student from Gujranwala, urged greater youth interaction. “The youth of Pakistan and Tajikistan need to come closer at this time because they can play a significant role in the relations between the two countries in the future.”

Fourth-year student Muhammad Hamza from Gujarat highlighted tourism’s allure. “There are vast opportunities for medical tourism, general tourism, and visiting historical places here. Pakistani tourists can enjoy good tourism at a low price,” he noted.

Even students from Pakistan’s northern regions shared enthusiasm. Mohsin Raza and Shiraz Hussain, both from Gilgit and studying at the university, affirmed: “The medical education here is of good quality, and Tajikistan is a safe country with good weather.”

The university itself stands as a testament to Tajikistan’s medical prowess. As one of the republic’s flagship institutions, ATSMU boasts modern educational buildings, clinics, and laboratories.

With 62 departments staffed by elite faculty—including seven academicians, over 297 doctors and candidates of medical sciences, professors, honored doctors, and international award laureates—it trains specialists using cutting-edge technologies. The university develops professional programs aligned with state standards, meeting the needs of individuals, society, and the nation at large.

Beyond convenience for the 450-strong Pakistani cohort, direct flights promise economic ripple effects. Easier travel would bolster trade, invite Pakistani tourists to Tajikistan’s scenic landscapes and historical sites, and position the country as a medical tourism hub.

As these young scholars navigate their studies far from home, their plea resonates as more than logistics—it’s a vision for enduring friendship.

In a region brimming with untapped potential, bridging the skies could be the first step toward a stronger bond.