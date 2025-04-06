Native poets of KP: peeping through annals of history

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 6 (APP):: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province of Pakistan having a vibrant cultural history and its literary tradition is deeply rooted in the expressions of its native poets.

Preservation and promoting region’s culture, language and history, these native poets of Urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Chitrali, Hazarwal, Serakai, Kohistani, Gojri and others languages reflect diverse history, blending themes of love and traditions, valor, warmth, mysticism, social justice and mutual coexistence.

Standing tall among them is Khushal Khan Khattak (1613–1689), often regarded as Father of Pashto literature for his versatile poetry, covering themes of unity of Pashtun tribes, patriotism and education.

“He was not just a poet, but a great warrior and a statesman, who stood tall for freedom,” said Professor Dr Abbasin Yousafzai, an educationist from Islamia College Peshawar.

“His poetry delves into ethics of leadership, unity of Pakhtoon tribes and struggle against foreign invasion. His most famous work, Khushal Khan Khattak’s Diwan, remains a cornerstone of Pashto literature,” Dr Abbasin said. “Pashto literature and Khushal Baba can’t be separated.”

In the rich landscape of Pashto literature, Rahman Baba (1632-1706) is another icon recognized as ‘Prince of Pashto Poets’ with his unparalleled contributions to cultural and literary heritage. His spiritual poetry transcended his era, leaving a lasting impact on readers’ minds.

“Being a devout Sufi, his spiritual beliefs played a central role in shaping his poetic voice, marked by deep introspection, yearning for divine love and a profound sense of humanism,” remarked Dr Abbasin. “His poetry, written primarily in Pashto, reflects both the beauty of natural world and human soul.”

“Unlike contemporary poets, Rahman Baba did not seek fame or fortune. He lived a modest life, dedicated to his craft and spiritual pursuits. His poems reflect themes of deep connection with his homeland, faith, mysticism and quest for inner peace,” he said.

Dr. Yousafzai said Rahman Baba’s most famous theme is idea of self-purification and surrendering before Allah. “His verses encourage readers to look beyond worldly attachments and focus on spiritual growth. He often emphasized love for God, peace and unity among Pashtuns and across the Muslim world.”

Known for nonviolence movement in the region, great Pashto poet of Hashtnagar, Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890–1988) alias Bacha Khan has used his pen for freedom against colonial rule. “He was not a political leader but a poet as well whose poems were focused on peace, unity, freedom and rights of Pashtuns.

His famous work, “Khudai Khidmatgar” (Servants of God), encouraged the Pashtuns to embrace nonviolent resistance against colonial masters while maintaining their dignity as his poetry echoed a message of unity, selflessness and service to the Pashtuns community.

Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari (1907-1994)—another iconic Pashto poet has touched hearts of Pashto lovers as his works focused formation of Pashto epic literature.

“His epic narratives combine elements of folklore, romance and adventure. His poems, much like those of Khushal Khan Khattak, served both as entertainment and as a source for cultural preservation and moral instruction,” said Dr Shaheen.

Another philosopher, artist and poet was Ghani Khan (1914-1996). Being one of the most celebrated poets of KPk in 20th century, his works transcend the boundaries of traditional Pashto poetry, incorporating both philosophical and spiritual elements.

“Ghani Khan’s poetry often focuses on themes of humanism, love, beauty and search for meaning. His collections both in Pashto and English include; ‘the Pilgrim of Beauty’ and other poems,” reflecting his profound and unique worldview,” said Dr Salma Shaheen, former Director Pashto Academy.

Impressed by the poetry of Professor Dr Muhammad Azam Azam (1940-2012), Dr Salma said that Professor Azam had command of Pashto literary techniques and proverbs and was famous for ghazals, rich in symbols and rhythm. “He was a man of knowledge and like any creative person always remained restless.”

Professor Azam has authored 11 books including Afsana, Tahqeeq Auo Tanqeed, Pashto Adab Ke Kerdarnigaaree, Lashey, Rehman Baba Da Ulas Shair, Pukhtanee Romanoonah, Da Aqidat Guloona, and Andazoonah.

Dr Salma said, Radio Pakistan and PTV centers Peshawar aired more than 500 songs and ghazals of Professor Azam who is also considered a trendsetter in Pashto drama on both radio and television.

Great hindko poet Professor Khatir Ghaznavi (1925-2008) wrote his first novel as a school student and later earned fame after writing forty five books. All of his poetic books published in Hindko language are collectively known as “Koonjan.” He also translated Khushal Khattak’s poetry into Urdu and Hindko and his Khwab Dar Khwab is recognized as his prominent book.

Besides these few known writers, there is a long list including Chitrali famous poets Muhammad Siyar, Iqbaluddin Sahar, Qateel Shafi of Hazara, Serakai poet Saeed Ahmad Akhtar (1933-2013) and Abid Ali Abid of D I Khan.

Urdu poet Farigh Bukhari, Pashto Hindko poets Professor Dr Hamayun Huma, Ajmal Khattak, modern Pashto’s Rehmat Shah Sahil and Younas Khalil, Sher Zaman Taizai and Rajwali Shah Khattak’s poetry touched hearts of many.

Validly saying, the poetry of KPh reflects its people, their historical experiences, resilience, cultural depth and intellectual spirit. From Khushal Khan Khattak’s epic compositions to Ghani Khan’s philosophical musings, the native poets of KP have made indelible contributions to literary heritage of the region.

Power tariff cut – another step towards economic stability

By Tassawar Abbas

On its way to steering country out of persisting economic turmoil, the government a couple of days back took another leap forward for lessening the power tariff burden from domestic and industrial consumers.

As the soaring electricity prices had been playing havoc with consumers since last two decades, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came out with another relief in power prices.

“We are announcing another relief for power consumers,” stated the Prime Minister announcing reduction in electricity prices with an average Rs 7.41 per unit cut for domestic consumers and Rs 7.69 per unit cut for industrial consumers.

“This is another step towards economic stability as the government aims to sustain progress in economic sector,” Shehbaz Sharif said announcing that in June 2024 the per unit price for industrial sector was Rs 58.5 per unit which was first reduced by Rs 10.3 in June 2024 and now by another Rs 7.69 per unit.

Seeing in present circumstances, it is yet another daring step by the government amidst internal and external pressures and economic compulsions. The power tariff had become a double edged sword and a tight rope for the government to tread. But, it really showed courage and made a bold decision to provide relief to masses.

It can also validly be stated as an outcome of the government’s endeavors to shifting to renewable energy sources, renegotiating power contracts and offering targeted relief packages to consumers.

Consumers, industrialists and traders organizations have broadly welcomed the decision and hoped that coming days would bring more relief for them.

“Every month, I dread opening the electricity bill. It feels like a gamble; you never know how much it is,” remarked Irum Hameed, a resident of G-11, Islamabad. “With the rising costs of living, it was becoming increasingly difficult to manage,” she said as her sentiments reflected the growing concern felt by many citizens struggling with rising energy costs. “But, with the current decision, we hope some relief. It was the much expected decision by the government and we praise the Prime Minister for it.”

In response to widespread crisis, the government had intensified efforts to overhaul the energy sector. Focusing on reducing dependency on costly imported fuels and shifting to cost-effective, reliable and environment friendly energy, it accelerated transition to sustainable energy sources like coal, wind, solar and hydropower.

A key part of the strategy was an Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) to prioritize local hydro and renewable energy resources to produce cheaper power as well as modernizing the power grid.

Presidents of different Chambers of Commerce and trade organizations have also commended this decision of the government hoping, it would bring about positive changes in business environment.

“This is a positive step towards bringing about positive changes in business environment and materializing promises of the present government,” remarked President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rehan Naseem Bharara.

“With our industrial sector experiencing serious crisis over the years, such decision would restore industrialists’ confidence and put this sector back on track, enhance exports and bring in more foreign exchange,” he stated.

In view of other decision of the present government, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari had previously announced savings of Rs one trillion through negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) where agreements with five IPPs were terminated saving Rs 411 billion annually.

The government had also announced benefits for agricultural tube wells and consumers using up to 300 units per month as these were previously discontinued. Another step is reducing electricity tariffs under the monthly fuel charge adjustment.

The Bijli Sahulat Package also offered flat rates during winter and subsidies for low-income households, including a special tariff of Rs 26.07 per unit for both domestic and industrial consumers.

The government’s push for renewable energy is also gaining momentum, with over 2,000 MW of solar power added to national grid in 18 months. The number of solar net-metering consumers grew to 283,000 by December 2024. Installed solar capacity rose from 321 MW in 2021 to 4,124 MW by December 2024.

The Minister for Power foresees the solar energy growing further with plans to add 1,000 megawatts annually over next 12 years. Projects like the Suki Kinari Hydropower and solar energy initiatives are also hoped to reducing electricity costs by generating over 3.5 billion units of clean energy annually, powering more than 150,000 homes.

Decentralized solar solutions are gaining popularity, as young entrepreneur Zainab Ali shared, “The initial investment was daunting, but I have seen a significant drop in electricity bills. It highlights both financial and environmental benefits.”

Fatima Rashid, a university professor also appreciated this decision and suggested the adoption of smart meters and energy-efficient appliances. “The government should provide more incentives for such technologies to lessen the burden on consumers.”

Since, the government is also implementing reforms like the establishment of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), privatization of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and restructuring of NTDC and CPPA-G, we can hope for better days ahead where consumers are relieved from the shackles of costly power.

