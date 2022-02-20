Happiness Bazaar: Where cause meets retail therapy

Masooma Zehra Miyan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Pakistan has seen a rise in home-based entrepreneurs and when the pandemic put its foot down, more females joined this line of work. Some to support their household income, some to give a chance to their passion and while some to turn their passion into an asset.



Meet Zaira Rizvi, the founder of Happiness Bazaar,who started this project from scratch. Before the monthly bazaar that many women participate in to sell their crafts, she was running a home-based business or brand of her own through Facebook and Instagram for 4-5 years.



Her journey from Facebook, Instagram’s little known seller to a popular Happiness Bazaar’s head has a long tail of ebbs and flows. It was not simply transformation of a business but also a personality. Zaira did not want her initiative to be reduced to self-fulfilling activity or an ordinary retail therapy she turned it in to a movement and an inspirational platform.



“It was a scary situation, everything was closed. Sales went down even for the online businesses in Covid-19 pandemic, but I kept my nerves controlled to fight for a cause”, Zaira recalls.



Rizvi thought of starting an emporium for homespun brands like hers for a chance to connect to the market and promote their artwork.

In October 2020, the first expo was arranged at E-7 Islamabad.



“There were only 7 stalls, but the event concluded successfully, beyond expectations.” Zaira recollected, “Since it was the first time, it is understandable for many to be reluctant as trust is not built in a day.”



Gradually, more self-made creatives jumped on the bandwagon. The kiosks that numbered 7 initially, increased to 40 in a matter of few months and few monthly bazaars.



Nevertheless, the entrepreneur didn’t want her initiative to be reduced to an ordinary shopping experience focused only on sales. From the start, she had bigger plans.



The squad decided to bring on board organisations dedicated to social causes, allowing to transform the monthly fair into a cause driven retail therapy.



“We aim to raise awareness of social issues not visible normally in the society. If a single person comes and learns about the problems these institutes are working hard on, we feel we have done our part”, the founder expressed enthusiastically.



The exquisite exposition arrayed on January 30, amid the pleasant weather, saw 70 entrepreneurs from different parts of Pakistan lighting it up.



“90% are home-grown labels while 10% are institutions playing an important role in society.” The THB owner revealed, “The main emphasis is on female-led ventures. Gentlemen are in this industry too but womenfolk account for around 70-80%”.



Various notable personalities attended the exposition including Renowned TV anchor Sidra Iqbal, Ambassador of the EU delegation in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Beauty and style brand Tariq Amin founder Tariq Amin.



As we are a foodie nation the hosts dedicated 6-7 counters for food. “We kept them to a minimum so that people look at what crafters are offering.

Within a short period of time, Zaira Rizvi and her crew have come a long way. They have spread smiles on countless faces, with hundreds of home-based warriors brimming with hope and uttering words of praise for them and more are offering to get themselves registered to promote their brands.



“The Happiness Bazaar is definitely a mood. Thank you for having us onboard. We loved the vibe and of course the audience was amazing” said Dango.pk, who sells fashion accessories.



From a figment of imagination to a palpable reality, from 7 to 70+ booths, The Happiness Bazaar has found its calling. Pakistan is filled with these women of strength who take on challenges head on. Next venture, scheduled in March, is expected to add more women entrepreneurs willing to join their journey to success. After all, what’s happiness if you have not done something for others?