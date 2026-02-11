Guardians of Pakistan: Honouring FC sacrifices in war against terrorism

By Fakhar-e-Alam

PESHAWAR, Feb 11 (APP):In a quiet ward of the Federal Constabulary (FC) Hospital in Peshawar, where the scent of antiseptic lingers in the air and machines hum softly beside hospital beds, two brave young soldiers spoke not of body pain but of purpose, vowing to make every sacrifice for the protection of their motherland.

FC soldiers Adnan and Imtiaz, both wounded while foiling a terrorist attack, lie recovering from injuries sustained in a fierce exchange of fire with militants a few days ago. Their wounded bodies bear the marks of battle fought by them with exemplary bravery, but their spirits, devotion to duty and love for Pakistan remain even bigger and unshaken.

“Pakistan is our motherland,” says Adnan, his voice steady despite visible body weakness due to blood loss. “We are ready to make every sacrifice for Pakistan’s protection and security against all threats.”

These valiant soldiers were injured while thwarting an attack by terrorists, inflicting heavy losses on the assailants and saved many precious lives. Their swift response not only saved lives of colleagues and civilian population but once again underscored the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“I have always prayed for either martyrdom or to live as a Ghazi,” he shared with APP. “That is why I joined the FC to fulfill that wish of my childhood.” Even after coming face-to-face with death, neither of these soldiers expressed fear or regret; instead, both vowed to return to duty soon after recovering.

“Such cowardly acts cannot weaken our determination and evil designs of the enemy would be destroyed,” Adnan reiterated. “Pakistan has given us identity, prestige and honour. We will give everything for its defence.”

Imtiaz echoed his comrade’s resolve, expressing gratitude for the extensive care and treatment being provided at their hospital and for the recognition of their sacrifices for Pakistan. To acknowledge the sacrifices of FC troops, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the FC Headquarters and later the hospital to personally inquire about the health of the injured personnel.

Directing hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment, he praised the injured soldiers’ courage, morale and steadfastness. “You are the pride of the nation,” he told them, assuring full support for their recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi visit followed a high-level security meeting at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, where the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reviewed. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Corps Commander Peshawar, National Security Adviser and other senior officials, reflected a unified civil-military resolve to eradicate terrorism at all costs.

Participants paid rich tribute to the civilians and security personnel martyred in recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad and reaffirmed their strong commitment and determination to durable peace in KP.

The meeting also focused on long-term security and stability measures, especially improved governance in affected districts of KP, monitoring development projects, creating employment opportunities for youth, and addressing the concerns of temporarily displaced persons.

A special sub-committee led by the Chief Minister will oversee development and security coordination in affected districts such as Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram. Officials stressed that economic stability and youth engagement are essential tools to counter extremist ideologies.

Strict action against illegal SIM cards, explosives, extortion networks and non-custom-paid vehicles was also decided, signaling a multi-dimensional strategy against terrorism.

Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order of erstwhile FATA, described the communique of the meeting as a strong message of unity and resolve against menace of terrorism.

“The participation of top civil and military leadership in yesterday’s meeting demonstrated that Pakistan stands united against terrorism and will go all out against the enemy,” he said, reiterating that the immense sacrifices the country makes will not go waste.

In a symbolic gesture of normalcy and resilience, it was also announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held in Peshawar this year under stringent security arrangements. Former Test cricketers Wajahatullah Wasti and Yasir Hameed welcomed the positive move, saying the return of major sporting events to the province sends a powerful message.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced legendary cricketers over the years who raised the national flag high. Hosting PSL matches will inspire our youth to adopt sports as a profession and project a positive image of the province as peaceful and sports-loving,” he said.

Back in the hospital ward, Adnan adjusts himself slightly on the bed as his strong determination inspires doctors and paramedics. Alike, Imtiaz smiles faintly as relatives and visitors offer prayers and encouragement.

Outside, the city of Peshawar moves on markets, transports on roads, and children to schools, and life continues smoothly because of our brave soldiers like Adnan and Imtiaz who stand guard.

Their wounds tell a story of great sacrifice for the nation. Their words tell a story of faith and their resolve tells a story of a nation’s determined efforts to defend its peace, no matter the cost.

As Pakistan honours its fallen heroes and supports its wounded, the message from the FC hospital bed is clear that “the fight against terrorism is not over yet and neither is their courage.”