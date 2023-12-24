Curbing underage driving – a shared responsibility

By Usman Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):With the mounting traffic load in the federal capital, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has tightened belts to penalize violators for streamlining smooth traffic flow and the safety of residents.

Robust enforcement strategies are implemented with heightened fines and registration of FIRs for serious violations, particularly involving underage driving as this phenomenon has emerged as a serious issue in the recent past.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of this issue the ITP embarked on rigorous enforcement of traffic rules penalizing thousands of violators by imposing fines and impounding their motorbikes.

These measures showed some positive results with statistics showing a decline in violations 38,000 fewer violation cases registered in October and November 2023 as compared to the same period last year.

But, it should not be a one-sided story but rather a shared responsibility of everybody. When the police are trying to do their bit, the parents and other family members must also ensure to stop their underage kids from driving freely on roads endangering their and other’s lives.

“Under-age driving is a serious issue,” remarked Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk. “A significant portion (65 per cent) of traffic violations is attributed to amateur drivers. We recently witnessed some lethal encounters due to underage drivers.”

“But, we are diligently focusing on this area,” he stated revealing that during 2023, the authorities actively registered FIRs against underage drivers, impounding over 35,000 motorbikes and seizing 17,000 vehicles involved in various violations.

“We also called their parents, asked them to submit affidavits to ensure that this practice is not repeated and sought their cooperation to impose discipline at homes to discourage repetition of this practice,” he informed.

“Although sense of responsibility is improving yet lot is needed to be done,” he remarked. “I would especially advise parents not to be swayed by love for their children. It may land them and their children in serious trouble.”

The Ministry of Interior issued a notification in September this year, announcing an increase in traffic violation fines in Islamabad. The move is part of a broader initiative to ensure road safety and strict adherence to traffic regulations.

Since the general trend of violation had shown a decline in violations since the initiation of FIR registration, broader cooperation and additional resources to further fortify road safety in the city were direly needed.

“Our efforts are on way but for complete success, we need parental involvement,” he said. “They must be aware that amateur drivers would be facing problems like getting character certificates and other documents for usage within the country and travelling abroad.”

In the present scenario when the federal capital’s population had increased to two million people just a few hundred police officials could not be able to make the situation ideal. Therefore, we need to create a balance between the populace and the police.

When asked to comment on this situation, Sarfraz Virk proposed a strategic plan to strengthen Islamabad Traffic Police, highlighting increased resources including additional personnel and divisions to curb violations.

“This proposal aims to secure eight divisions, encompassing extra DSPs, vehicles, bikes and lifters. Once, approved, this proposal would significantly improve traffic police’s capacity to manage Islamabad’s traffic.”

He urged active public cooperation to make comprehensive road safety campaigns a success as king commuters to also manifest a sense of responsibility for the common good.

“We are committed to our duties under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to raise awareness on traffic rules and ensure the safety of people,” he reiterated.

“Our efforts include educating the road users, installing special signboards, and conducting awareness campaigns at the government, private and educational institutions,” he stated.

He also mentioned modernization initiatives adopted during ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s tenure like a streamlined one-window operation for obtaining driving licenses, an efficient e-challan system and the use of social media and FM radio (92.4) for public awareness.

“We appreciate the support by the Interior Ministry and the Prime Minister in our efforts to maintain order in our ranks also,” Virk said. “We have a robust internal accountability system against police misconduct and the public can conveniently lodge complaints through the ICT15 app.”

He said after action against drivers without licenses, the trend of obtaining traffic licenses is on the rise. “We have streamlined its process and licenses now are issued efficiently. For this, I would appreciate the entire license staff for providing brisk facilities to applicants.”

As abiding by the law is the responsibility of every citizen, therefore this goal should not be left to the police alone to achieve. Citizens especially parents of underage drivers, the police and other state departments must move hand in hand to root out such menaces from our society.

Moreover, as the capital’s population surpasses the two million mark just 685 traffic police personnel are quite insufficient to manage traffic, therefore it is direly needed to raise their number, equip them promptly and provide vehicles for quick response to any situation.