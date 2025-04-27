Crowded yet calm: Capital’s parks need more than visitors

- Advertisement -

By Usman Zia

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): After a week-long hassle, every weekend thousands of Islamabad Capital Territory residents throng different parks across the city to spend some leisure time close to nature.

Grassy tracts, blooming flowers and chirping birds soothe these visitors and recharge their spirits for another busy week ahead. Commonly the minors who have more attraction for these parks enjoy much here on weekly holidays.

Not only for locals, Islamabad’s parks are also a favorite spot for people coming from other cities to enjoy these green spaces offering much-needed breathing room in a fast-paced life.

However, the increasing footfall at its known recreational spots like Lake View Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Daman-e-Koh, Shah Allah Ditta Caves and Saidpur Village is putting pressure on their upkeep.

Since, Islamabad is known for its clean air, serene environment and wide stretches of greenery, its bustling parks where children enjoy swings and slides and families relish picnic parties, need more attention due to visitors’ pressure.

If students come here for studies and group discussion, other people have their own reasons like enjoying leisure time, sports, walks or simply to spend a peaceful afternoon.

But as the number of visitors grows, so does the pressure on the parks themselves. These places were not designed to handle such large crowds on a daily basis. While the city continues to expand and tourism rises, the maintenance of these parks is becoming tedious in view of irresponsible attitude of visitors.

“People who come from different areas and many among them are to careless and litter these parks with wrappers, empty tins, tissue papers and sometimes by throwing edibles brought for picnic,” said Muhammad Saleem, a visitor at Lake View Park. “When dustbins are there, why don’t they use them.”

Saleem’s concern is also common among other nature lovers who are irked by littering when they come to these parks for morning walk.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), responsible for the upkeep of these parks, is aware of the challenge and deploys staff for parks cleanliness.

“Our staff works throughout the day in rotations to clean and maintain green spaces,” said Shahid Kiyani, CDA’s spokesperson. “But visitors’ attitude is pathetic. They continue littering these places and show least responsibility.”

Despite the CDA’s efforts, cleaning teams often find themselves overwhelmed. On busy days, especially weekends and public holidays, the number of visitors multiplies and so the volume of littering, damaged plants and overused benches and swings.”

Muhammad Asif, another visitor, echoed similar concerns and said despite regular cleaning, some areas remain untidy. “The cleaning staff do their job, but how can they manage if people keep throwing garbage again and again. It’s not just the workers’ responsibility; it’s ours too.”

The maintenance issue even goes beyond cleanliness as these parks also need regular watering and trimming plants and grass, repairing swings and walking paths and ensuring that water fountains and public restrooms are functional. But, this requires more manpower, planning and funds.

“Maintaining these spaces is an ongoing effort. Thousands visit here every day. It takes a lot to keep them clean and functional,” said Director Parks, Muhammad Saleem. “We are doing our best, but we need public cooperation.”

He said the CDA tries to improve facilities and expand green areas but keeping within our budget and human resource.

Another concerns is vandalism. Some visitors’ damage park property, scribble on walls or misuse playground equipment. These acts, though carried out by a few, yet affect others too.

Although the CDA runs awareness campaigns occasionally, yet visitors least bother to obey their advisories.

In this situation, preachers, parents and teachers can play a role to educate our elders and students to keep these places clean. Schools can contribute by organizing trips that focus not just on fun but also on civic responsibility.

It is appreciable that local volunteer groups sometimes organize clean-up drives but needed much is strict implementation of regulations for parks maintenance and penalize those violating these regulations.

Moreover, increasing the number of dustbins and placing them at convenient spots can help reduce littering. Regular feedback from park users through surveys or suggestion boxes can also provide insight into areas that need improvement.

Some parks have introduced entry fees or parking charges to generate funds that may help cover maintenance costs if managed transparently.

Some spots like Saidpur Village and Shah Allah Ditta Caves also bear historical and cultural value and maintaining these spots would add to natural beauty and preserve heritage.

In recent years, the number of walking tracks and cycling lanes have been added to capital’s roads and parks. These additions encourage a healthy lifestyle and reduce traffic on roads. However, they too require care—uneven tracks, proper lights and signboards.

Finally, Muhammad Saleem says, “We all love these parks, but love means care. If each visitor care for these parks, the difference will be visible in days.”

So, let us hear Saleem and other saner people like him and do our duty to our fellows and the nature by keeping these parks clean and preserving nature.