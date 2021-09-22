Country in need of digitization for empowerment of workers

By Rafia Haider

KARACHI, Sep 22 (APP): Recognition clinched globally and outpouring support from across the country for National Command Operation Center (NCOC) with regard to its success in efficient management of Covid-19 pandemic has ignited a new hope among many Pakistanis seeking digitization as a tool to help social and economic empowerment of over 90 million workers, largely non-registered in the country.

NCOC having proven well that technology can literally be a remedy has left many wondering as why labor, social welfare, social security departments and those engaged in public dealing besides institutions as Employees Old Age Benefit (EOBI) can also not get urgently linked to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), ensuring listing of every citizen aged 18 years and above regardless of their nature of job – self-employed, regular, temporary or contract in provision of essential details to actually empower the available human resource in the country.

The Digital Pakistan Vision 2019 introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) government complemented by a strong political will to help country achieve digital solutions for a number of challenges being faced by the country and its people is an additional source of encouragement for many who despite being duly conscious of the hindrances are optimistic that these may be addressed through sincerity of purpose.

For Naeem Sadiq, a senior researcher and citizens’ right activist, the digitization of concerned departments and institutions at federal and provincial levels can pave way for realistic projections and proper categorization of the labor force in the country.

“The fact that out of the 90 million workers in the country only ten percent are registered with EOBI whereas the percentage is much low in the available records of concerned social security departments, at provincial or local levels, is denying vast majority of their rights guaranteed under the constitution,” he told APP.

Emphasizing that attention has also to be paid towards those associated with informal sectors or working in units with less than five workers and/or self employed, the activist mentioned that around 60 million workers are presently associated either with informal sector, or are self employed, or part-time workers or working in small units and not registered with any government department not even with EOBI with no social security cover or even old age benefit, which though is a basic right of every senior citizen of the country.

In the given circumstances Naeem Sadiq suggested that EOBI may include every citizen above 18 years under its ambit with an efficient mechanism through which all those working under the category of informal sector can be encouraged to contribute to EOBI in accordance to their capacities, even if it may be token, coupled with six percent of minimum wage contribution by EOBI besides the monthly share of the employers (formal and informal sectors).

“The approach if followed with due diligence will add no unnecessary burden on the national exchequer and government may not need to pay any extra penny in providing EOBI cover to senior citizens of the country,” said the activist reminding that less than 15% of the people in the country are aware of EOBI’s existence.

According to him it was high time that the country should have a compact and completely digitized EOBI, directly linked to NADRA data base, enabling even a small but digitally skilled staff to monitor whether the EOBI contributions of a CNIC holder has been deposited or not by the employer leading towards required intervention with major focus on the fact that all collections and payments are digitized.

Reiterating that every citizen must be entitled to voluntary registration with EOBI and social security, the activist suggested that the current practice of registering organizations only can be replaced by direct registration of individuals. “The NADRA website must display the EOBI and Social Security registration number and payment status for all Workers,” he suggested.

Senior trade unionist Habib Junaidi enquired about the occupational safety and health (OSH) of workers and relevance of digitalization said data could be procured but perhaps what is much more needed is change of mindset among the stakeholders.

He, however, did agree with Naeem Sadiq that health and safety of workers is all about “Risk Management” and that personnel of all concerned departments must be educated and digitally competent so as to make optimum of available technology for an updated occupational health and safety audit coupled with compilation of accurate workers’ data base.

Digital solutions are helpful for each and every section of the society provided concerted efforts are made for proper documentation, a crucial requirement, for realistic as well as public friendly policy formulation and implementation, said senior journalist and Resident Director, Aurat Foundation, Mehnaz Rehman.