Concerted efforts urged to ease traffic flow on city roads

RAWALPINDI, May 5 (APP): Mounting population pressure in Rawalpindi, one of the busiest cities in country had resulted in unprecedented increase in vehicles number with the city dwellers experiencing frequent traffic jams in old city and busy commercial areas.

Mass movement of populace from other cities to Rawalpindi and its unusual expansion had overburdened the existing roads infrastructure with main arteries accommodating millions of vehicles daily.

Subsequently the phenomenon resulted in frequent traffic snarls irking commuters who undergo long waits and bear extra fuel expenses with experts seeing multiple factors contributing to this dilemma.

This trend is not unique to Rawalpindi, as many world cities experience similar situation in the growth and development process. But, their sensible population and efficient traffic managers reduce this severity to ease out masses.

“No doubt that vehicle number increased massively resulting traffic jams on busy roads. But, we do our bit to facilitate commuters,” stated City Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan. “Over 1,100 traffic wardens perform duties to maintain flow of traffic and penalize violators and encroachers.”

He mentioned to encroachments as the major cause of road mess at Raja Bazaar, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, College Road, Bara Market, Bohar Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bani Chowk, Circular Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Ganjmandi and some other areas.

“Marrir Chowk and Liaquat Bagh were previously the busiest spots on Murree Road. But, making it signal free had reduced the burden,” he stated. “Although Murree Road is now signal free from Faizabad to Saddar yet still Qasr-e-Shireen, Committee Chowk underpass, Chandni Chowk and Waris Khan were the troubling points.”

Unnecessary travelling during rush hours and violation of traffic laws is main reason behind such jams, he said. “We deal with them accordingly and issued them 11,419 fine tickets last month. The CTP also lodged 42 FIRs against violators and encroachers at various police stations.

“But, we should remember that it is a shared responsibility of different organs of district administration, commuters, vendors as well as traders to address this problem,” he added.

Amidst the claims of strict action against violators, the problem still exists due to multiple reasons like insufficient roads infrastructure, rising population, unchecked encroachment, increasing vehicles number and rampant violations.

Residents believe that providing alternate routes, implementing designated road lines mechanism and completing projects like Ring Road would surely address the traffic jam issue at main arteries and branch roads.

“We hope, the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be helpful in mitigating traffic load on Peshawar Road and Sri Nagar Highway,” remarked a commuter Muhammad Altaf. “But, as the population and traffic load is continuously on rise, we also need to revamp Rawalpindi master plan on modern lines keeping in view these factors.”

Another commuter Muhammad Ashraf, a school teacher cited that inadequate public transportation system in Rawalpindi was also one of the reasons for traffic jams. “Limited availability of modern public transport was also resulting in rush on city roads. Therefore, we need more transport like Metro bus to reduce burden of private vehicles on busy roads.”

He also pleaded proper urban planning to avoid such congestion in urban areas as keeping up cities road infrastructure with the requirements of rising urban population could mitigate masses sufferings.

“Traffic congestion leads to increased travel times, reduce productivity and increase air pollution resulting in winter smog and multiple diseases to city dwellers,” he remarked.

The traders have also expressed distress on increasing traffic load and encroachments demanding from district administration to launch a grand operation against encroachers.

“Illegal parking of vehicles, rickshaws, motorbikes and even carts is rampant in different commercial areas of city creating massive traffic jams,” stated President, Central Anjuman-e-Tajran, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha. “Astonishingly, it happens in some areas unchecked and even traffic wardens seem helpless due to massive traffic load.”

He specifically mentioned to Moti bazaar, Raja bazaar, China market, Bara bazaar, Bani Market, Circular Road, Jhota Bazar and Tench Bhatta for illegal parking that makes even pedestrians movement difficult.

“We took up this issue with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi who assured to clear the city from encroachers. But, we still wait a result oriented action,” Shahid said.

Other shopkeepers like Waleed and Altaf in Waris Khan areas have urged construction of parking plazas in city markets and take strict action against violators and encroachers.

They have proposed to shift wholesale markets out of city and specify place for vendors who had blocked roads by placing tables, counters and hand carts in front of their shops.

Responding to the problem, a Commissioner Office spokesman said that administration was working on different projects to help ease traffic load on city roads.

He said in her recent visit, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, besides other measures, had also directed to complete Rawalpindi Ring Road by December.

“We are briskly moving forward to complying her orders. This project is important for easing transportation as industrial zones proposed on Ring Road would lessen traffic load in main city,” he added.

The spokesman hoped to complete the Ring Road project within the deadline and take multiple measures to mitigate masses problems in line with the policies of the Punjab government.

