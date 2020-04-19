Fear of not performing well trouble players: Imam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes there exists a communication gap between players and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which has brought a fear into them for being dropped off early.

“Our team has fear of failure, although that is my personal assessment, which is why players don’t perform consistently. They are worried about getting dropped from the side after two or three poor performances,” Imam was quoted as saying by a private news chann when he spoke during a live session on Instagram.

“Communication gap between board and players also results in inconsistency,” he added.

He reasoned by using India’s top-order batsman Rohit Sharma as an example for his rise as the one of the country’s major batsman.

“This is not the case with other teams around the world. If you look at the example of Sharma, he did not do well initially in his career but India trusted him and he came good later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Imam stressed over the crucial role that discipline played in a sportsman’s life and exemplified batting legend Younis Khan.

“Discipline is very important in order to achieve success. Just look at the example of Younis Khan. I was impressed by the way he carried himself, when I shared the dressing room with him while playing for Peshawar Zalmi,” he said.