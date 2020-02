ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Ministry on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country rose by 66 percent to $1.56 billion in July-Jan 2020 compared to the same period last year.

In his tweet, the Advisor said in January 2020, the net FDI posted an increase of 52 percent to $223 million as compared to the FDI recorded in January 19.