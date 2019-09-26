FDI inflows into Pakistan likely to increase in FY2: ADB

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Foreign capital inflows into Pakistan are expected to increase during the fiscal year 2019-20, Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest report.

According to ADB’s flagship economic publication, the Asian Development Outlook (ADO), the foreign direct investment should revive as investors’ confidence was restored with implementation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stabilization and reform program.

This should also help bring additional finance from multilateral institutions and other international partners, it added.