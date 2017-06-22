FDI exceeds to $ 2 bln during July to May 2016-17: BOI

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Board of Investment (BoI) on

Thursday said the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had exceeded to $ 2

billion during July to May 2016-17, up 22.6 percent increase as compare

to previous year.

The Board of Investment (BoI) would be reviewed the investment

strategy 2013-15 in light of new realities for evolving the

mechanism for modernization and staff capacity building with the

collaboration of World Bank (WB), spokesman of BoI Shah Jahan

Shah Thursday told APP.

He said the government was focussing on paying taxes

in order to ensure ease of doing business for local and foreign

investors.

“We are focusing on tax reforms and would take further steps

to simplify payment of taxes mechanism for the local and foreign

investors,” BoI spokesman said.

He said an effective system of taxation helped in formalizing

the economy, encourages economic growth, shapes political cohesion

between tiers of the government and results in increase in social

sector service delivery.

BoI spokesman stressed that there was dire need to reform the

taxation regime particularly reducing the administrative burden on

tax payers through merging and addressing the multiplicity of taxes,

tax payments and tax collecting agencies.

He said the government would hold road shows in China, Italy,

Singapore, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates including all big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan, BoI would hold road shows in

collaboration with chambers of commerce and industries and All

Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile

and steel industry.

He said priority of BoI was to reviving the confidence of

foreign investors to ultimately boost foreign investment in the

country.